Residents east of Roswell were dealing with flooded roads Monday after heavy rains caused the Pecos River to swell.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas confirmed the cresting of the river led to River Road along East U.S. 380 being cordoned off with a barrier, restricting access.
“River Road is completely submerged and underwater,” Yslas said in a text message late Monday afternoon.
The flooding comes after a weekend of heavy rainfall caused the Pecos River to spill over into the vast open area along U.S. 380 early Monday, with some deputies wading through waist-deep water to assist stranded motorists.
By Monday afternoon waters had run about three quarters of a mile beyond the river's banks and the water was at least five feet high, according to Sheriff Mike Herrington.
Some wires from power lines could be seen sagging down into the water.
Local residents, he said, spent much of Sunday and Monday moving their livestock to spare them from the expanding reach of the water.
The degree to which any homes in the area were damaged, Herrington said, is not yet clear because some of those who left have not returned to their residences.
Yslas said deputies began warning those residents Sunday that the river was expected to crest.