Pecos River overflow

Alex Ross Photo 

Rising waters from the Pecos River flowed beyond the river's banks Monday along U.S. 380. Officials say the spillover led to the closure of River Road.

Residents east of Roswell were dealing with flooded roads Monday after heavy rains caused the Pecos River to swell.

Undersheriff Charles Yslas confirmed the cresting of the river led to River Road along East U.S. 380 being cordoned off with a barrier, restricting access.