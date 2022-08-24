The Pecos River's rising waters were already evident late Tuesday near the communities of Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur, though the river wasn't likely to crest until sometime today.
Justin Powell, fire chief with Dexter Fire and Rescue, said the river was already starting to build up at 4 p.m, with water spilling across Wichita Road in Dexter and some houses on Joyce Road already surrounded.
On Monday, the river's water levels were forecast to reach record highs by Tuesday of up to 23.7 feet near Lake Arthur. That would exceed the existing record of 21.9 feet set in 1941.
But Andrew Managan, chief senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said the pace of the water had slowed as it made its way through flood plains thick with vegetation.
“I am expecting the crest tomorrow either in the morning, midday or possibly the afternoon,” Managan said Tuesday.
He added, “The river has spread out significantly and is moving extremely, truly slowly,” he said, noting the spillage took 18 hours to travel from Highway 70 down to areas already impacted east of Roswell.
Managan said the river may crest lower than originally anticipated, because some of that water may have had the chance to evaporate.
The populations and core infrastructure in the communities of Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur are also far from the river.
Nonetheless, he said, the delayed arrival of the rising waters and safeguards in place will not totally insulate people from the hazards.
Travel routes crossing the Pecos or running east of it could be cut off because of the conditions, according to Managan.
In Hagerman, Police Chief Rachelle Bateman said Tuesday she did not believe any evacuations would be needed given that most homes are a safe distance away from the river.
But there are areas she is concerned about, such as a bridge over the Pecos on Highway 249 that could be washed out.
“If it takes that bridge that is going to be a problem for oilfield workers to get out and maybe a few kids getting to school,” Bateman said.
Additionally she was worried that portions of State Road 2 and Chinook Road could be affected, along with the bridge on Buffalo Valley Road in Lake Arthur that some residents and ranchers depend on.
People, she said, need to take precautions and avoid unnecessary risks, something that would require police to conduct rescues of stranded motorists.
The warnings come as the area near Bottomless Lakes Park east of Roswell was already experiencing the effects of heightened water levels from weekend rainfall, resulting in large swaths of land around the river now becoming flooded.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas said deputies Monday night evacuated four residences on River Road, which remained underwater.
“Our main goal was to assist them in getting out of that area as quickly as possible with the additional water coming through,” Yslas said.
The situation has become even more dangerous for deputies as rattlesnakes have been forced from their underground dens and out into the murky waters.
A dog owned by a resident in the impacted area, Yslas said, had already been bitten, and deputies were ordered to not wade into the water.
“We are in the process of making sure everyone is evacuated from that area because we are not going to go into the water because of the dangers of all the rattlesnakes,” he said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-626-7710, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com
