Pecos River overflow

Alex Ross Photo 

The Pecos River rises along U.S. 380 east of Roswell. The water is expected to spill over the banks of the river near Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur sometime Wednesday.

The Pecos River's rising waters were already evident late Tuesday near the communities of Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur, though the river wasn't likely to crest until sometime today.

Justin Powell, fire chief with Dexter Fire and Rescue, said the river was already starting to build up at 4 p.m, with water spilling across Wichita Road in Dexter and some houses on Joyce Road already surrounded.