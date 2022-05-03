Three work plans and budgets totaling $6.13 million for the Pecos River Bureau of the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission were approved by commissioners during a recent meeting.
The Pecos River Bureau manages water flow, water deliveries, protection of endangered species habitats, water quality monitoring, data collection and other issues and projects involving the Pecos River Basin, which impacts the Roswell Artesian Basin.
The total fiscal year 2023 budget, which starts July 1, involves $5.24 million for the Pecos River Settlement Plan, $750,212 for the Vaughan Conservation Pipeline and $140,188 for the Endangered Species Plan.
The commissioners voted to approve the plans and budgets during a remote meeting on April 21.
The unusually large budget for the Settlement Plan is because of state appropriations made in 2022 that might not be expended right away. The plan is implemented to ensure that the state can meets its legal requirements established by courts regarding water delivery to the Texas portion of the Pecos River and annual quotas of water supplies to the Carlsbad Irrigation District.
“The dollar amount in the settlement implementation work plan is a large amount because of the special appropriations that we have received this year coming out of this session,” said Hannah Riseley-White, deputy director of the Interstate Stream Commission. “Those are multi-year appropriations. We have gone ahead and included that full amount here. We don’t anticipate that we will need that full amount, but we have gone ahead and included it. Whatever amount is not used in FY 23 will be available for subsequent years.”
According to documents presented to commissioners, the 2022 legislative appropriations included $1.9 million to be used from 2022 to 2024 for the Pecos Settlement agreement and to mitigate drought conditions. A 2020 appropriation of $750,000 can be used until fiscal year 2025 for the purchase of water rights statewide, with about $200,000 remaining of that funding.
The work plan for the settlement agreement includes many components, including the operation of augmentation well fields in Lake Arthur and at the Seven Rivers Farms in Eddy County. Groundwater and aquifer water is pumped to deliver to the Brantley Reservoir to meet court requirements regarding water supplies for the Carlsbad Irrigation District and the Texas portion of the Pecos River.
“Augmentation is currently ongoing and is expected to continue to be required through fiscal year 2023,” said Frank Scott, Pecos River Bureau chief.
The bureau expects 365 days of pumping from the well fields for the coming year, according to work plan documents, because of the exceptional and extreme drought conditions throughout the Pecos River Basin area.
Scott said that the Vaughan Conservation Pipeline Plan and the Endangered Special Act Plan work together.
The Interstate Stream Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation collaborate on the pipeline, which pumps groundwater from 12 wells into the Pecos River to ensure the maintenance of needed habitats for the Pecos bluntnose shiner, a minnow listed as a threatened species.
The Bureau of Reclamation reimburses the Interstate Stream Commission for most of the cost of the pipeline and leased water rights, the plan documents indicate.
The Endangered Species Act Plan is intended to ensure compliance with federal and state environmental laws, help private water rights owners maintain full use of their water rights and provide for monitoring, modeling and data collection and analysis regarding the Pecos River. It also includes participating in collaborative efforts with federal agencies regarding the endangered Texas hornshell mussel and the Pecos pupfish, under review for possible endangered or threatened status, to promote voluntary conservation measures and to “minimize species listings or limit designation of critical habitat areas.”
The Endangered Species Plan also calls for evaluating additional water rights purchases that can be used for conservation purposes.
