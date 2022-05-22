Pecos Elementary School students had a grand finale for their school year Friday, as the National Dance Institute New Mexico returned to Roswell for the first time in two years.
Pecos Elementary and NDI-New Mexico have had a relationship since 2004, and Principal Barbara Ryan said she wanted to make sure the students got to enjoy a full performance this year.
“It’s something memorable,” she said as she watched students rehearse Friday morning in Pueblo Auditorium. “It’s the first normal thing we’ve gotten to do.”
Lauren O’Brien, one of the NDI teachers, said the institute’s staff was just as excited as the students to be back on stage.
“It’s very impactful within this community. All the teachers understand how important it is. We can’t wait to have this big show with everybody back here in the theater,” O’Brien said.
During the pandemic, NDI conducted virtual programs with students across New Mexico, but it wasn’t the same, said Lauren Burns, director of outreach programs for the Santa Fe-based organization.
“We had to reinvent a lot of the ways that we were doing our programs, so it’s nice to get back to what we know really works, tried and true,” she said.
“It’s refreshing, being in person and feeling the energy of the kids again and the joy and seeing their faces now that the masks are gone,” she said.
The organization has been to 31 schools and worked with over 7,000 students this year, Burns said.
“A lot of these kids, they don’t have exposure to the arts. They have musicians, they have an audience. It’s a chance for their parents and their families to see them shine,” she said.
Ryan said sometimes the students who shine the most on stage are the ones she would least expect.
NDI staff arrived two weeks ago to start working with the students on the half-hour dance program, “Rollin’ on the Rio.” Through dance and costumes, the students portrayed the animals and culture of the Rio Grande as well as other rivers around the world, including India’s Ganges River, Africa’s Congo River and the Mississippi River.
Thursday and Friday, they rehearsed in Pueblo Auditorium at the Roswell Independent School District Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave., and then gave performances for classmates and family at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
NDI incorporates education intended to go beyond the stage in its outreach programs, Burns said. Throughout the rehearsal Friday, the teachers emphasized what NDI calls the “core four” — work hard, do your best, never give up, be healthy.
“Those are things that we believe that you can take into all aspects of your lives. It’s how you can be your best self,” Burns said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.