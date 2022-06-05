Connecting with the Hispanic community on how to better provide an education to Hispanic students is the objective of a meeting here next week by the New Mexico Public Education Department.
Roswell will be the final stop on the PED’s Hispanic Education Act listening tour from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Roswell High School. Parents, school staff, business owners and other community members are encouraged to attend, Mayra Valtierrez, director of the PED’s Language and Culture Division, said. Registration is required and can be completed online at t.ly/B_kb.
Student input is especially desired, Valtierrez said.
“It would be really important to see if we can get as many students as we can, even if they are just graduated or middle school students, elementary school students,” she said.
“I think we’ve learned some of the best thoughts come from our students, so long as we can take that and consider what’s the solution in our adult world,” she said.
The PED hired a nonprofit organization, Dual Language Education of New Mexico, to conduct the tour sessions.
In May, the listening tour had a virtual meeting for southern New Mexico and a stop in Bernalillo, and so far, conversation has circulated on the diversity in the Hispanic population, Valtierrez said.
“We’ve heard things like what a Hispanic student or community is differs from one place to another, and it’s very diverse,” she said.
“We’ve also heard from communities who say we don’t have a strong connection to the Spanish language, but we’re still Hispanic, and that’s a really important thing to be aware of,” she said.
Conversations have also focused on how to support students for career and college planning and for programs in Spanish, she said.
Attendees will split into several small groups for discussion on the topics of student success, community collaboration and involvement and family engagement.
Valtierrez said the PED is hoping attendees at the Roswell session will offer possible solutions to those issues.
“We’re happy to keep hearing about concerns and of course any solutions, or even if they’re not solutions, any particular needs,” she said.
After the tour concludes, DLENM will prepare a report based on the feedback to guide future program and funding decisions, according the PED press release.
The state’s Hispanic Education Act was passed 12 years ago and has three requirements, according to a press release from the PED:
• Provide for the study, development and implementation of educational systems that affect the educational success of Hispanic students to close the achievement gap and increase graduation rates;
• Encourage and foster parental involvement in the education of their children; and
• Provide mechanisms for parents, community and business organizations, public schools, school districts, charter schools, public postsecondary educational institutions, PED, and state and local policymakers to work together to improve educational opportunities for Hispanic students to close achievement gaps, increase graduation rates and postsecondary education attainment.
Hispanic students make up almost 60% of New Mexico’s public school enrollment, but they lag behind other groups in measurements of academic success, according to the press release.
The 2020-21 Hispanic Education Status Report, available on the PED website, shows that 54% of Hispanic students in the state scored as proficient in reading, compared to 80% for Asian students, 71% for white, non-hispanic students and 58% for African-American students.
In math that year, just under 20% of Hispanic and African-American students were proficient, compared to 40% of Asian students and 25% of white, non-Hispanic students.
Data from the report shows in RISD, 35% of Hispanic students were proficient in English language arts and under 20% in math. For all students in RISD, 39% were proficient in ELA and under 20% in math.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.