A Tennessee man died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the southbound lane of traffic on U.S. 285 north of Roswell.
New Mexico State Police in a press release Tuesday said 29-year-old Elijah Lamb of Crossville, Tennessee, was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator just after midnight at milepost 114.
The 27-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle that struck Lamb sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and was transported to an area hospital. Per the press release, the woman's condition as of Tuesday was still not known by authorities.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident, but say Lamb is believed to have consumed alcohol and that, combined with the fact he was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the highway, are seen as factors that contributed to the crash.