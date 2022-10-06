Former Vice President Mike Pence was reportedly in Roswell Thursday to campaign for Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti, days before early voting is expected to begin.
“Heading to Roswell today to support the next Governor of the Great State of New Mexico. @MarkRonchetti see you soon,” Pence tweeted at 11:18 a.m. Thursday.
Ronchetti quoted from the tweet and said “It's great to have the former vice president with us in New Mexico today.”
The Ronchetti campaign did not respond to emails and calls inquiring about where and when Pence was to appear with Ronchetti.
Eric Coll, chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico, did not return a call offering more specifics for Pence's visit before press time Thursday.
Pence's announced visit to Roswell came just hours after Ronchetti's opponent, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, had stopped in Roswell for a morning meet-and-greet with supporters at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, where she defended her record in office and assailed Ronchetti's lack of experience.
In a press release following Pence's tweet, the Democratic Party of New Mexico used the Pence visit to link Ronchetti to Pence's socially conservative stances.
“Ronchetti’s Roswell rendezvous with Mike Pence sends a clear message to New Mexicans: he’s looking to bring Pence’s right-wing, anti-abortion, job-losing agenda to New Mexico. The difference is, New Mexicans won’t fall for that,” Daniel Garcia, communications director for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, said.
Election observers, such as the Cook Political Report, currently rank the race for New Mexico governor as leaning Democratic, and polls have shown Lujan Grisham leading in the race.
However, the name recognition Ronchetti has from his time as a television personality based in the Albuquerque area, along with his emphasis on issues such as the state's soaring crime rate, underperforming education system and the economy, has led Republicans to believe they have a chance to wrest the governor's office away from Democrats.
Recently a crop of national Republican figures, including governors Doug Ducey of Arizona, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, have made the pilgrimage to the state to help boost Ronchetti.
The visit announced Thursday was not Pence's first. As a the Republican nominee for vice president, Pence campaigned in Roswell in 2016 and later as vice president in the 2018 midterm elections.
He also attended an event in Artesia in 2019.
Chaves County, like most of southeast New Mexico, is known to be staunchly conservative territory. Despite losing the state by large margins both times, the Trump-Pence ticket won the county in both 2016 and 2020 with 63% and 70% of the vote, respectively.
And in her first bid for governor in 2018, Lujan Grisham lost Chaves County to Republican Steve Pearce, 68% to 32%, according to records from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.