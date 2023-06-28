Cahoon Park, 1100 W. Fourth St., was a hive of activity on Saturday with kids and adults zipping from table to table to learn about pollinators like bees and butterflies.

Vicki Burress and the Morning Garden Club established the free, first annual Pollinator Party, sponsored by many organizations in Roswell. Much as honeybees work together to ensure their colony thrives, community members worked together to make the event a success.