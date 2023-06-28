Cahoon Park, 1100 W. Fourth St., was a hive of activity on Saturday with kids and adults zipping from table to table to learn about pollinators like bees and butterflies.
Vicki Burress and the Morning Garden Club established the free, first annual Pollinator Party, sponsored by many organizations in Roswell. Much as honeybees work together to ensure their colony thrives, community members worked together to make the event a success.
“We’re making ladybug fans!” hummed a hive of children at one table. Rylen Driscoll, 12, Victoria Skeen, 12, and Camile Driscoll, 7, glued black dots to fire-apple red plates and a Popsicle stick to make their fans. Googly eyes made the bug come alive.
Would the ladybug be dizzy when the kids waved their fans? Further testing was needed.
Amy McVay Tellez, director of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, describes people in Roswell as “super connectors,” who, like the activity of bees, make contacts and socialize with other people to support the larger community.
“People know each other and come together,” she said. “This is the legacy of Roswell.”
While enjoying free hot dogs on the lawn, kids and adults circled and swarmed like the bugs, bees and butterflies they came to learn about.
“Bees are so cute,” one member of the garden club said. “They’re neat to watch.” The Murphy family donated insect houses, which in addition to teaching kids about pollinators, improve the health and performance of plants.
Pollinators help produce billions of dollars in food crops each year and are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we consume, including the free clementines offered by the Department of Health.
“Certain native bees will buzz the plants to loosen pollen,” said one gardener and bee aficionado. Conversations, like the dance of bees communicating through intricate waggle dances, meant every booth had honey-sweet tidbits of information about pollinators.
At the Historical Society’s booth, McVay Tellez and Angela Strange handed out craft thaumatropes featuring butterflies or bees on one paper disc and a flower or plant on another.
By gluing the images together and spinning them with a craft stick, the butterflies appear to visit the nectar-rich flowers. Tropical milkweed, hollyhock, marigold, passion vine and bee balm are all flowers to grow in your garden if you love butterflies.
Strange’s children, Josiah, 14, and Corban, 12, helped out with the booth, and Josiah, a busy bee, also volunteers as a docent at the Historical Society.
“Josiah was involved with a theater production, and he wanted to learn about his character rather than just do the lines, so he went to the Historical Society, and we’ve volunteered there ever since,” Strange said.
In addition to clementines, Laurie Dudek and Becky Joyce of the Department of Health and Healthy Kids of Chaves County offered green, coiled mosquito bands to prevent bites. “We want families to get out there and do things together,” Dudek says. “Stay hydrated and avoid the mosquitoes.”
Other activities included the planting of a pollinator garden replete with snapdragon and other flowers; the making of hummingbird houses and bird feeders; book readings related to bugs, plants, birds and butterflies; and a table of free books for children to take home.
The Pollinator Party had something for everyone, and like bees returning to a pollen-rich hive, each participant left buzzing with gratitude, flying away with new ideas and resources to sweeten their own hive communities.
