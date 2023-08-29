Tony Ray Peralta

Peralta

A guilt-ridden Roswell man who received national attention in May after he called police and confessed to murdering his landlord more than a decade ago has received a 15-year prison term.

On Friday, Tony Ray Peralta, 37, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by two years parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder at a hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, according to electronic court records.