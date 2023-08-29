A guilt-ridden Roswell man who received national attention in May after he called police and confessed to murdering his landlord more than a decade ago has received a 15-year prison term.
On Friday, Tony Ray Peralta, 37, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by two years parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder at a hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, according to electronic court records.
Peralta entered the plea as part of an agreement reached by his attorney and the District Attorney's Office. District Judge James Hudson approved the agreement Friday.
Under the agreement, Peralta, initially charged with first-degree murder in the 2008 death of William Blodgett, pled guilty to the lesser count of second-degree murder. Fifteen years in prison and two years of parole is the maximum sentence for second-degree murder under New Mexico law.
Peralta begins the sentence with 117 days of credit for time served.
A criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court said the case involving Blodgett had gone cold until May 1 when Peralta borrowed a phone from a stranger outside a Roswell convenience store, and called police to confess to having killed Blodgett.
“Mr. Peralta advised that he had killed a man on East 5th Street a long time ago and buried the body,” the complaint states. He explained to police that he was admitting to the crime because of the guilt he felt about the murder of Blodgett, who he had lived with at a 403 East Fifth Street house.
Blodgett was reported missing on Jan. 3, 2009, by his son and ex-wife after they had not seen or heard from him since Dec. 23, 2008.
Overwhelmed with emotion at the time, the complaint says Blodgett told police in May that he had killed Blodgett with a screwdriver and placed the body under a plywood floor on the west side of the house where they had both lived.
When police went to the scene and lifted the plywood floor, the complaint said investigators discovered a boot and human remains, including a pair of dentures that matched the description of those worn by Blodgett.
The body was at the house, even though cadaver dogs brought to the house in the past failed to find any such clues.
Police considered Peralta a suspect when Blodgett went missing after learning that Blodgett wanted to evict him following an argument. However, no new leads arose from the interview, and the case was closed.
When police asked Peralta in May what happened and why he killed Blodgett, a tearful Peralta responded that he did not know.
“He was always good to me and I took him [sic] life for no reason, I don't have an excuse. A lot of people have an excuse, I don't have one,” he said.