The scene outside of Robert H. Goddard Senior High School broke the peace and routine of a Wednesday morning.
“There was a call that came in of a multi-vehicle crash involving possibly Goddard students and upon arrival we observed that the driver was impaired from alcohol and it was a student,” New Mexico State Police Sgt. Joel Saenz-Lopez said at the scene.
East Country Club Road from North Atkinson to Garden avenues was blocked off, as students stood by watching the scene unfold. Roswell and New Mexico State Police officers, along with Chaves County Sheriff's deputies, personnel from the Roswell Fire Department and medical professionals, all rushed to the scene.
“The students from both vehicles, they go to Goddard High School, and a few of them were airlifted, sent to the hospital and some of them were actually deceased at the scene," Saenz-Lopez said.
Fortunately, the two-vehicle head-on collision, which claimed three lives and left another three injured, including an intoxicated driver, was not the real thing. Instead, it was a cautionary tale of the worst-case outcome when someone either drives while texting or while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It played out on the street for students’ benefit the week before prom.
“Every one of these things are causing our people to die every day,” Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington said to the crowd of student observers, as he competed with the shrill sirens of approaching ambulances.
The deceased and maimed were student actors covered in fake blood. They were still seated in vehicles, hanging out windows, or stretched out on hoods or on the pavement. Other cast members in grim reaper costumes or painted white faces represented death, circling the wreckage.
The simulated crash was a reproduction of the real thing, put on annually by Every 15 Minutes, an organization named after the frequency with which someone dies in a crash caused by drug or alcohol intoxication or impaired driving.
Student actors, local law enforcement, the Roswell Fire Department, medical professionals and other volunteers have worked alongside Every 15 Minutes to put on the mock crash annually since 1999.
“It's a very big production that we stage a traffic crash, fatal crash in efforts to prevent a real crash from happening with our youth in hopes that they will make good choices and not drink and drive, and not become real victims,” Interim Roswell Police Chief Joe Smith said.
The event begins with a school official and police officer coming into a classroom where they read aloud the obituaries of students, written by the student's parents in this staged crash. The roles of the deceased are chosen with no advance notice, demonstrating the arbitrary nature of who dies and survives such an episode in real life.
Following the crash, where the actors are pulled from the mangled vehicles, students are taken to a trauma unit at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, where the participants and audience members alike are afforded a glimpse of what goes into saving lives and treating those directly impacted by a crash.
Afterwards, a young driver who is said to have been driving while intoxicated is arrested and given a mock trial in district court, presided over by an actual judge and involving an assistant district attorney and public defender. A group of students play the jurors who will determine the driver's guilt or innocence. Later, a mock funeral is held where the students are tasked with making their own funeral arrangements.
“We try very hard, we go through great effort to make it as real as we can,” Smith said.
Diane Taylor, Chaves County prevention specialist who helps spearhead the event, explained she hopes the message stays with young people.
“We're trying to educate and bring awareness to kids that if you're going to drink, don't drive,” Taylor said.
She added individuals also should avoid getting into vehicles with drivers who have consumed drugs or alcohol, and try to stop someone who is intoxicated from driving at all.
Throughout the day of events, law enforcement warns that driving while impaired has an impact that extends far beyond those who are in the vehicles involved.
“For the family, this is the longest moment of their life because they don't know if their child is alive or dead,” Herrington told students during the simulation, as firefighters worked to pull the door off of one of the vehicles and extract those inside.
In the end, organizers said a crash, such as the one represented outside Goddard High School, is something each person can stop from happening.
“An accident cannot be prevented. A crash like this involving alcohol or drugs can be prevented simply by you don't get behind the wheel of a car and drive,” Taylor said.
