Perry not seeking another council term

Roswell City Councilor Jason Perry has announced he won’t be seeking reelection.
Perry said he wants to be able to focus more attention on his “roots,” to spend more time with his family.
Three of his seven children with his wife, Deena, are adults. The others are still attending school, though one will graduate from high school this year, while their youngest son is finishing up eighth grade.
He is also a Baptist minister.
He explained that his family has often sacrificed time with him because of government-related commitments, missing games, recitals and other important events in his children’s lives.
Perry started with the council as a Ward 4 representative, after being appointed to the council by then-Mayor Sam LaGrone in 2009. He ran successfully for the Ward 4 seat in 2010 and was unopposed for election in 2014.
Perry announced in December 2017 that he was resigning from the council because he and his family were moving into a larger home located in Ward 2. He returned to the council in 2020 by winning a seat representing Ward 2.
Perry just completed his most recent service as the council’s mayor pro-tem. He also serves on the Finance and General Services committees, and the Commission on Aging, as well as chairs the Infrastructure Committee.
Last year, he received a Community Leadership Award from Leadership Roswell Alumni Association after years of community and political services, which included chairing several city committees and commissions.
He cited another reason to make known his intention not to run.
“Now is the time for me to let the next generation make a difference in Roswell,” he said.
Perry pointed out that anyone considering becoming a council candidate needs to be aware of changes in the city of Roswell’s council election process now that these local elections will be part of the Chaves County local slate and scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 — a few months earlier than has been the case.
The filing deadline for declaring candidacy for council is August 29. Those candidates seeking to run as write-in choices must file by Sept. 5.
There are some changes in candidate reporting as well that prospective candidates need to keep in mind.
Perry’s other political involvements include serving as chair of the Republican Party of Chaves County, membership on the State Central Committee of the Republican Party and being appointed by former Gov. Susana Martinez to the New Mexico Public Education Commission.
Other community endeavors of Perry’s include involvement in the Rotary Club and the now-disbanded Roswell Noon Optimists.
