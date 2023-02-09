After about a day and a half, the phone service in city offices and facilities was restored early Wednesday afternoon.
The phone system being down — along with some computer systems and programs used by city staff — was the result of the “failure of a piece of network infrastructure,” according to an announcement from the city.
The necessary piece of equipment arrived Wednesday and the city’s Information Technology staff installed it. Phone service was restored just before 1 p.m., according to city staff.
While the city’s phone system is internet based, its internet was affected very little, if at all. Employees were able to communicate through email, for example.
The city warned residents that its internet could have also failed at times in the meantime.
“No one had to work from home,” said Todd Wildermuth, the city’s public information officer.
Some work tasks had to be put on hold until the system could be restored, but Wildermuth also noted that "there are other things to accomplish that are not dependent on the systems that were down."
The joint Roswell-Chaves County emergency dispatch center is located in a county building and wasn’t affected.
It’s thought by city staff that the trouble started late Monday or early Tuesday while most city offices are normally closed.