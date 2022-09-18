The 35th annual Piñata Festival was a smashing good time — and not just for the children who were taking aim and sometimes managing to crack open a colorful piñata after being spun around a few times.
Food, crafts, live entertainment, vendors and a small train that circled around the block were among activities available to occupy and entertain families on a late summer day.
And adventurous eaters could test their consumption limits in taco- and Jalapeno-eating contests that awarded cash prizes.
The first youth to smash a piñata Saturday was Palito Morales, 10, of Hagerman. It was his first piñata breaking experience and he was smiling as he managed to get some candy that he knocked out of it as the other children were scurrying to grab pieces of candy off of the grass.
It was also his birthday, a family member noted.
John and Grace Rocha moved to the Roswell area less than a year ago from Texas with their son, Chris, who is age 3 1/2. This was their first festival. Their lawn chairs were strategically placed in the shade.
“We’re going to get a snack, ride the train and hit the piñata,” John Rocha said. “(Chris) loves the train.”
Danielle Gonzalez of DCH Shop usually sets up a booth at the farmers' market, which was held before the festival. But the graphic designer decided to sell her handcrafted, locally-made designs on T-shirts, stickers and other items at the festival instead — especially because she had her booth up at this event Friday night as well.
The Roswell resident also designed a piñata sticker especially for the occasion, she said.
Her family would always come to the festival and “it was something to look forward to,” Gonzalez remembered.
The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce hosts the festival each year. It not only provides families in the community with some wholesome fun, but it also provides the chamber with an opportunity to recruit new members and volunteers as well as hear new ideas, said Alma Salas, chamber president.
The festival continues today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn.