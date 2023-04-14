State Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) announced Friday that he will not run for re-election next year when his current term expires.
"Over the past year I have told a number of people, including close friends and family that 2020 was my last campaign and that this would be my last term. I am now making that decision public," he said in a press release.
In the release, Pirtle, whose Senate District 32 seat represents portions of Chaves and Eddy counties, noted candidates seeking to get on the ballot in next year's elections will begin gathering signatures, and wanted to let everyone in his district know about his plans in advance.
When reached for comment by the Roswell Daily Record, Pirtle declined to comment if the numerous news reports last month of an incident where deputies from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance in which his wife, Aysia Pirtle, claimed she found Cliff Pirtle in bed with another woman had on his choice to not run for another term.
Pirtle said in the release that during his 11-year tenure in the Senate, he strove to be a voice and vote for what he described as "common-sense conservatism."
In 2012, Pirtle was elected to the Senate when he unseated then-Senate President Pro Tempore and current Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings, a Democrat, by 512 votes. He ran unopposed in both his 2016 and 2020 bids for re-election.
While in office, Pirtle was an advocate on issues involving agriculture, an opponent of gun safety legislation and a fierce critic of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, along with the state's COVID-19 public health orders throughout the pandemic.
But it was his constant and unsuccessful attempts to put New Mexico on Daylight Savings Time that Pirtle was likely best known for, earning him the nickname "Father Time."
Despite his arguments that the clock changing that happens every year has a negative impact on individuals’ health and worker productivity, and some passage through legislative committees, the bill never reached the floor.
Pirtle's retirement will leave open a seat that Republicans are likely to retain. According to information from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, as of March 31, 46% of registered voters in Senate District 32 are Republicans. Another 29% are Democrats, 1% are Libertarians and the remaining 24% are either registered with a minor party or no party.
