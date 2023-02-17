A local lawmaker has introduced a bill to require the New Mexico Corrections Department to review electronic transcripts of an inmate's recent phone calls when considering whether to grant early release from prison.
Senate Bill 451, also known as "Monique's Law," was filed Wednesday by state Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell. It has since been referred to the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee for discussion.
Under Senate Bill 451, at least 30 days before a parole hearing, the Department of Corrections would have to review the last 90 days of phone calls an inmate has made or received, and attest to the New Mexico Parole Board that such a review has taken place. The Corrections Department would also have to audit and post online any credit an inmate earns off their sentence for good behavior. All hearings of the Parole Board would have to be webcast.
Pirtle said Wednesday the bill is a necessary measure to keep the public safe. “If we want to take crime seriously we need to ensure that we are not just making it easier to be a criminal, but that we look out for the victims and that their lives are not made any harder than they have already been,” he said.
Monique's Law is named after Domonique "Monique" Gonzales, a Roswell woman shot to death on June 26, 2021, by Christopher Beltran, her former boyfriend. Beltran has since pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced on that charge today in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County.
Court records say Beltran was released early from prison four days before Gonzales' death, despite having made threatening calls to Gonzales while he was still in prison. The bill matches a proposal of the same name released late last year by Republican Mark Ronchetti during his unsuccessful bid for governor.
Pirtle said Wednesday he had not contacted Gonzales's family or Ronchetti about the bill, but learned about the measure from Nicole Chavez, a victim's rights advocate and former Republican candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives.
Circumstances around Beltran's release became a point of contention in the race for governor when Ronchetti invoked the case as an example of what he called a soft-on-crime mentality exhibited by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Court records indicate Beltran was released from prison twice. Once in September 2020, days before his sentence was to end as part of a state initiative meant to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in detention facilities. The order stipulated that certain inmates with 30 days or less left in their prison terms could be let out early.
Less than a month later, Beltran was arrested again on parole violations and returned to prison. He was released on June 22, 2021, after four months and 29 days was taken off his sentence for good behavior.
Ronchetti and Dianna Luce, the district attorney for the 5th Judicial District, blamed Lujan Grisham's administration for Beltran's 2021 early release, saying the meritorious deductions were miscalculated and improperly awarded. The Corrections Department in October denied any error in Beltran's credit for good behavior.
Lujan Grisham in turn blamed Beltran's release on Luce for failing to charge him as a felon in possession of a firearm charge which she argued would have kept him in prison longer.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
