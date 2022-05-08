A small airplane made an emergency landing Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 285 north of Roswell, closing all lanes of the highway for a time.
Two lanes of the highway around mile marker 151 were still closed as of 11 a.m. as authorities waited on an official from the Federal Aviation Administration and a New Mexico State Police officer from Carlsbad to arrive on the scene, Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.
The Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center received a call at 9:47 a.m. from a plane flying north of Roswell reporting unknown trouble, Yslas said.
“We began blocking traffic basically to allow for an emergency runway on the highway for the aircraft,” he said.
The small-engine aircraft landed safely and there were no injuries, Yslas said. He said he had not been informed yet by the responding deputies how many people were on the plane.
One wing of the aircraft was damaged, but Yslas said it was not yet known if that was the reason for the emergency landing.
“The FAA has been notified, they are en route and everything has been secured. There’s a State Police officer out of Carlsbad that will be en route as well to meet with the FAA,” he said.
Once the FAA reviews the scene, the aircraft will be removed from the highway and the remaining two lanes opened, Yslas said.
