A small airplane made an emergency landing Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 285 north of Roswell, closing all lanes of the highway for a time.
No injuries were reported in the landing. According to an incident report on the Federal Aviation Administration website, the pilot was the only person on board the plane.
The Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center received a call at 9:47 a.m. Sunday from a plane flying north of Roswell reporting unknown trouble, Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.
The FAA report said the pilot of the single-engine Beechcraft F33 declared an emergency due to engine issues.
“We began blocking traffic basically to allow for an emergency runway on the highway for the aircraft,” Yslas said.
After the plane landed around mile marker 151, two lanes of the highway were opened for traffic, he said.
One wing of the aircraft was damaged, but Yslas said it was not yet known if that was the reason for the emergency landing.
After an FAA official was able to review the plane at the landing site, the plane was grounded and towed to the Roswell Air Center, escorted by Chaves County deputies.
According to the online flight tracker FlightAware, a Beechcraft single-engine plane with matching registration number took off from Houston Ellington Airport, Houston, Texas, at 6:31 a.m. Sunday bound for Albuquerque.
