Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum

On the right is the current Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum at 320 N. Richardson Ave. To its left is the empty building, formerly Business Notions, at 316 N. Richardson Ave. The museum wants to expand into that empty property and has offered to pay the city $30,000. City Council will decide whether to allow this on Thursday.

 Terri Harber Photo

Members of Roswell’s Finance Committee have asked for more time — and information — before considering whether the Planning and Zoning Division’s schedule of new and revised fees for development applications should be recommended to the entire city council.

During their meeting on Thursday, one of the committee members pointed out that the schedule lacked comparisons with current charges for specific services.