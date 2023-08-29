Cost to create a children’s Play and Learn Area and provide a separate multipurpose space just outside of the Roswell Public Library building is estimated at $585,000.
Library Director Enid Costley and the principals of Studio 27 Inc., a local architecture and design firm, told members of the General Services Committee about the preliminary plans for these two projects.
Last week was the first time the plan was presented to one of the city’s committees. There had been a public presentation of these design concepts by Studio 27 at the library.
The Play and Learn area could have a $310,000 price tag while the improvements to the multipurpose space, referred to as Library Plaza, is estimated to cost $275,000, Costley said.
The library intends to fund the project on its own. One source of money would be from the sale of commemorative bricks. Each brick would feature the name of a person or place chosen by the purchaser. The cost for each 4-by-8-inch brick would be $125. The bricks would be used for a walkway on the north and west sides of the library building.
“The commemorative brick project will celebrate and honor the people of Roswell and Chaves County," wrote Kurt Gass, president of Roswell Library Foundation, in a fundraising letter.
Buyers who would also like a small replica to display in their home or office have the option of adding a Mini Brick for $10. Those unable to personally pick up their Mini Brick at the library would be asked to pay an additional $10 handling fee.
Gass pointed out in his letter that the small brick could be used as a paperweight. It will have a felt-cover backing and be 1.5-by-3-by 3/4’s.
Both sizes will contain space for up to three lines of printing, with each line containing 20 spaces. Keep in mind there needs to be room between the words.
Only the full-size brick would be a tax-deductible purchase, the order form states.
Sale of the bricks would only compose a portion of the budget, which would be raised by seeking grants or other donations, Costley said.
The fanciful designs could be modified depending on budget or need, though some elements have received favorable reviews. Greg Holman, of Studio 27, explained that the highly detailed drawings are meant to provide inspiration for subsequent designs.
Costley explained that the project isn’t on a distinct timeline because of the fundraising and the need to pursue other funding sources.
However, the library’s Play and Learn Area is among the projects included in the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan for the years 2025-2029. Cities and counties in New Mexico use this plan as a decision-making tool as well as to provide information that could help garner state and federal funds for these needs.
