Play and Learn area

One of the design concepts for a Play and Learn area project being planned for the Roswell Public Library. The creator of the concept is Studio 27 Inc. of Roswell.

 Courtesy City of Roswell

Cost to create a children’s Play and Learn Area and provide a separate multipurpose space just outside of the Roswell Public Library building is estimated at $585,000.

Library Director Enid Costley and the principals of Studio 27 Inc., a local architecture and design firm, told members of the General Services Committee about the preliminary plans for these two projects.