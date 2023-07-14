Plastic cups, painted walls and leaving the world a better place

How can we make the world a better place?
For Todd DeKay, an administrator at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, the answer is pretty simple. Pick up a piece of trash — maybe that crushed paper McDonald’s cup lying dusty and withered on its side on your morning walk or the tossed-off Huggies cardboard box that serves as an introduction to your subdivision, the red color faded away from days heating up in the sun.
“Littering really bothers me,” DeKay says. “It’s upsetting to me.”
Part of the reason he hates litter is it’s such an avoidable problem. We don’t have to watch plastic bags cling to weeds every time we drive our car down a neighborhood street. It's not like plastic bags are the official town bird and we have to keep them around.
The same goes for noise pollution. “I can’t stand noise. I really have problems with noise.” DeKay stretches out the word “really” for emphasis and widens his eyes. Why do we need to listen to our music in ranges that rattle our neighbor’s windows as we cruise by at 2 a.m.?
For DeKay, 59, dealing with observable problems is a starting point for solving bigger issues — say, climate change, another of his beats. “Somebody’s going to write a book called ‘The Last Snow,’ and that’s going to be scary,” he predicts. Conversation with DeKay is like hanging out with your smartest friend — you’re happy to sit back and listen to his stories. And the stories make compelling points.
Take the time in the early aughts when DeKay found a disgruntled student outside his office door. At the time, DeKay was overseeing reading and math with Job Corps. “This kid was furious.” DeKay crosses his arms as a demonstration. “We had discipline problems in the reading classes because the students didn’t want to go in there and read stories. They would be disruptive and get kicked out. And I would be the person they’d send them to.”
DeKay knew the student needed time to collect himself. It just so happened his office was being remodeled, and two walls needed fresh paint.
“Listen,” DeKay told the student. “Take this paintbrush. I want you to paint these two walls.”
“What color paint?” I interrupted during our conversation on Tuesday. “I don’t have any idea,” DeKay responded briskly. “Like white or beige.” DeKay doesn’t get sidetracked by superfluous details. He’s here to fix problems efficiently.
DeKay’s encounter with the student turned out to be informative. “I gave him the paintbrush and I left. And then I totally forgot about him for an hour and a half,” DeKay laughs. When he returned, the student had finished one wall and was starting on the other. “He did a really good job. It was nice and neat.” DeKay still sounds astonished, two decades after the interaction.
Then he grows reflective. “But the one thing that really surprised me is he wasn’t mad anymore. He had calmed down. It was therapeutic for him to see his progress on something.”
Painting a wall and picking up a piece of trash are the same in that they instantly improve the landscape, and seeing the immediate results of your labor is satisfying.
“If we really want to get rid of the dropout problem in the United States and New Mexico, invest in hands-on learning,” DeKay announces, reclining in his chair. He cracks a banana; that and a baggie of walnuts will serve as his lunch.
Plenty of people like to tell stories, but usually they get sidetracked. “Why am I telling you this?” is a common refrain people ask out loud post-narrative. But for DeKay, the story about a student painting a wall resulted in a compactly packaged, cogent argument about education in America.
Back in elementary school, DeKay himself was a decent student, but he was disenchanted with the process. “I thought it was a waste of my time.” He would sit in the back of class with another book he enjoyed hidden inside his textbook, a love of reading nurtured by his mother and aunts, all English teachers.
Now, in his role at ENMU-R, where he's worked for more than a decade, he guides students who are struggling to fit in. “I like working with at-risk students. I like the ones who have problems. I like the ones who are frustrated.”
The student who painted DeKay’s walls graduated with his GED and went into construction. “He was a success story. And that’s what I like about technical education overall. It’s not just your mind doing something. Your body is as well.”
On Tuesday, DeKay was 11 days into a new role as Interim Assistant Vice President for Technical Education, where he will advocate for hands-on learning in higher education. “Grades don’t mean anything in the long run if you don’t know the material,” he says. His new office has large windows and a broad desk, big enough to spread papers everywhere, not that DeKay will be doing that.
“So many people think education is just about going to school,” he reports. “It’s not just about going to school.” He quotes John Dewey. “Education is not preparation for life. Education is life itself.”
For DeKay, problems like trash, unpainted walls, disgruntled students and climate change are all one and the same. “I don’t care how we got here,” he says. “Let’s just deal with it. I’m so tired of the bickering.”
The Huggies box on the side of the road is an invitation to put into practice our educated sensibility that litter isn’t good — for the planet, our mental health or our ability to live peaceably in community. Education as life means we pick up the box. We don't waste time deciding how it got there.
“I just think we can all do better, including myself. Part of our mission is to leave the place a little better than we found it.”
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.