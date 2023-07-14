Plastic cups, painted walls and leaving the world a better place

Todd DeKay doesn't drive this car, but he could tell a good story about it.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

How can we make the world a better place?

For Todd DeKay, an administrator at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, the answer is pretty simple. Pick up a piece of trash — maybe that crushed paper McDonald’s cup lying dusty and withered on its side on your morning walk or the tossed-off Huggies cardboard box that serves as an introduction to your subdivision, the red color faded away from days heating up in the sun.