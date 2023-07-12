Supt. Brian Luck of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) had trouble containing his excitement about the start of the 2023-24 school year, which begins on Aug. 7, less than a month away.
“We are busy, busy,” Luck said with enthusiasm. “I know a lot of people are anxious to get back in there.”
There are a variety of training events and meetings scheduled for staff, administration and others before the big day.
While it’s exciting for the students, it’s also “a big time for us,” Luck said.
One of the district’s highest priorities is to hire enough certified teachers. As of Monday, the district had 39 certified openings to fill in 25 days.
Luck said he asked human resources personnel whether they could process that many new employees for the start of school. Some have been concerned with the effect of the School Background and Training Act of 2021, HB 128, on the preemployment process.
This legislation is meant to protect students from sexual and unethical misconduct by teachers, school employees and contractors through better reporting of such incidents. It aims to keep abusers who had previously worked in the public school system from hiding misconduct by leaving one job and starting another.
It also requires more involvement by the New Mexico Public Education Department, which can act against employees who don’t follow reporting rules for such incidents.
Human resources workers told Luck that HB 128 isn’t causing the new employee intake process to be significantly longer. Routine preemployment background checks normally take two to three days. The idea is to get people on staff within about two weeks.
Speed is important because candidates can find something else while they wait, Luck noted.
Schools with higher numbers of open jobs that reach or exceed a vacancy rate of at least 10% receive additional support in filling those open teaching positions.
He also stressed that he’s an “optimist.”
“It shouldn’t be a big deal if I get them all hired,” Luck said.
Mireya Trujillo, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said recruitment efforts have been effective, especially when the idea is to attract local people interested in teaching.
She cited student teachers, future teacher-residents and support of substitute teachers through higher education as important resources for new teachers from this area for teachers at RISD campuses.
“It’s really nice we’re growing our own,” Trujillo commented.
Board President Hope Morales asked why the district goes to so many job fairs — even though these events appear not to garner many sign-ups of potential employees while on location.
Mireya explained that it can be “really difficult” to sign at a table because they need to check with family members. And, many visiting those event tables readily admit they “never thought of Roswell,” she said. “It’s not just the district, they’re looking at the community.”
Attendance grant
The RISD was awarded a $250,000 grant from the New Mexico Public Education Department for attendance support efforts during this current fiscal year. The need for funding to help improve student attendance was identified by the state as important.
Areas of the RISD plan the state is willing to fund include an attendance leadership team, social-emotional learning and family counseling coach, specific staff focusing on substance abuse and positive behavioral interventions and supports, and home visiting stipends, said Jennifer Cole, the district's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
“It’s important to get to know the students and their families so we can work with them,” Cole explained.
For example, some students are arriving late to school because they have jobs with late-ending work shifts. Others are from families that are very poor and might not have water or clean clothes to wear.
A student-athlete told Board Member James Edwards that he had to take care of his young sibling because “my mom's in jail.”
“We need people living and seeing it,” Edwards commented.
Cole stressed that the local approach is community-based.
The state’s Safe and Healthy Schools Bureau stated in the grant application that students who miss learning time in school for any reason “reduces academic outcomes and can lead to failing middle and high school classes and dropping out of high school.”
Roswell was among the state’s large school districts encouraged to apply for portions of the $5 million appropriation for that purpose.
