Roswell Independent School District

Supt. Brian Luck of the Roswell Independent School District details preparations for the start of school at Monday's school board meeting. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

Supt. Brian Luck of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) had trouble containing his excitement about the start of the 2023-24 school year, which begins on Aug. 7, less than a month away.

“We are busy, busy,” Luck said with enthusiasm. “I know a lot of people are anxious to get back in there.”