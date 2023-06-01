Outside the Roswell Public Library, seated on the warm grass, elementary-aged Andy writes a poem with New Mexico Poet Laureate Lauren Camp. Unlike most adults, Camp sits on the ground next to Andy.

So far, Andy’s poem has two characters, a cat named Scribbles and a mouse named Ink. “Ink is the adventure one and Scribbles is the silent one,” Andy says. Andy uses colored pencils to draw the cat and mouse in a special notebook. Earlier in the afternoon, Andy used toilet paper tubes, construction paper, glue, sparkles and pipe cleaners to make a marionette inspired by the art of Gustave Baumann.