Outside the Roswell Public Library, seated on the warm grass, elementary-aged Andy writes a poem with New Mexico Poet Laureate Lauren Camp. Unlike most adults, Camp sits on the ground next to Andy.
So far, Andy’s poem has two characters, a cat named Scribbles and a mouse named Ink. “Ink is the adventure one and Scribbles is the silent one,” Andy says. Andy uses colored pencils to draw the cat and mouse in a special notebook. Earlier in the afternoon, Andy used toilet paper tubes, construction paper, glue, sparkles and pipe cleaners to make a marionette inspired by the art of Gustave Baumann.
Lauren Camp nods enthusiastically. “Just start writing without knowing where you’re going,” she says. “Because poems are best when you don’t know where you’re going.”
Camp visited the Roswell Public Library on Tuesday as part of the kickoff for the summer reading program and in combination with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs’ Wonders on Wheels (WoW) mobile museum.
The WoW mobile museum brings art to public schools and libraries throughout New Mexico. The Poet Laureate and the museum on the move are visiting 10 communities in the state this summer.
Before traveling to Rowell, Camp spent two weeks at a writing residency at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, where she wrote poems about the universe (“a big subject,” she said playfully) and worked to distill the phenomena she was seeing through the telescopes into poetry. “I was seeing light years at a great distance away and things that were coming to us that were long dead.”
At the residency, Camp also studied the scientist Clyde Tombaugh, who discovered the exoplanet Pluto in 1930. “Clyde made his telescope out of soup cans, soda pop cans and leftover parts of a Buick,” Camp said.
As Tombaugh used the raw material of cars and cans to see the stars, Camp uses the raw material of language to create poetry.
“Poetry is a kind of play,” she says. “It’s a pleasure moving language around and figuring it out.” Camp hand-writes her poems and then types them.
Later this year, Camp will give Roswell a poem that represents our community based on her visit.
While visiting the library, Camp talks about her own writing process. “Inspiration comes when I move out of my regular routine,” she shares. “I do well when I go somewhere new.”
Outside in the grass, Camp asks the children questions to spark their imagination. “What do you know about poems?” she asks.
“Poems can be like speeches,” one child says. “They can be rhyming,” says another.
“They also don’t have to be rhyming,” Camp says. “And I think that’s important.”
Camp shares a memory about how her mother was called into a parent-teacher conference because her daughter colored a Christmas tree yellow instead of the expected green. Breaking the rules is part of the fun of poetry.
The teacher’s limited thinking about the possibilities of art is the opposite of Camp’s. “Poetry is one of the places where kids can be whoever they want to be,” Camp says.
The children inspect postcards featuring the art of Gustave Baumann. “Take a look at one of the pictures,” Camp says. “What do you see?”
“People walking,” says a child, chewing on the end of a pencil. “Maybe to a different town.”
“Why might people be walking to a different town?” Camp asks. “Or walk in a line?”
“Maybe they’re going to see their grandparents,” another child in a black T-shirt says.
“When you go to your grandparents, what do you do?” asks Camp.
“Hugs!” exclaims a child with short blond hair.
“For sure!” Camp says warmly. “I bet your grandparents give the best hugs!”
The conversation in the grass continues with the children enthusiastically responding to the Poet Laureate’s questions. Together they write poems and stories about their adventures: the game of tag, a woman walking with a watermelon she bought at a farm stand, the dusky color of a camel’s back, a rolling mountain, the brightness of a traffic light and a flat roof without “the pitch part on yet.”
“In writing a poem, you want people to see or smell or understand in a way they haven’t heard before,” Camp urges.
“The birds have hearts on them,” one child says imaginatively.
“I know,” Camp says, cheerily. “So maybe we want to put birds in the poem.”
Camp delights in the lack of filter children have when they see and describe the world, and she believes adults can similarly exercise their creativity. “Kids are the smartest about how to see,” she says. “Adults just need permission.”
From soup cans to old Buicks to toilet paper rolls and pastel-colored yarn, poetry is everywhere. We just have to take the time to see it.
Or said more poetically, we just have to take the time to make stars out of dust.
When we say goodbye, Camp gives words of advice. “Keep writing,” she says. The telescope of our imagination brings the mysteries of the universe closer.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.