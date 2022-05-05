A man has been arrested on charges related to a high-speed chase through Roswell streets early Wednesday morning, as well as for two warrants for failure to appear in another court case.
Nathan Seth Reed, 29, of Roswell was arrested at about 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police bulletin.
Todd Wildermuth, Roswell Police Department spokesman, wrote in an email that Reed was identified as the driver of a vehicle that police had pursued starting at about 4:40 a.m. after it was observed speeding near Deming Street and Ohio Avenue.
An officer began to pursue the car, according to Wildermuth, but the car fled and police called off the pursuit.
Soon after, the vehicle was observed again near College Boulevard and Main Street “still traveling at a high rate of speed” without lights on, Wildermuth wrote.
“When the vehicle began to travel northbound in the southbound lanes of Main, putting other motorists in danger and forcing two other vehicles off the road, RPD reinitiated the pursuit,” Wildermuth said.
The vehicle reached the area of Walmart in the 4500 block of North Main Street and then headed back south on Main Street, turning west into residential areas near Linda Vista Boulevard, where it traveled at lower speeds.
Eventually the vehicle pulled into the First American Bank parking lot after losing a front wheel, Wildermuth said. The bank is at the intersection of North Main Street and Berrendo Road.
Reed “ran from the vehicle but was apprehended in the parking lot without further issues. A 17-year-old male was found to be a passenger in the vehicle,” Wildermuth wrote.
Reed has been charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a license or driving with a revoked license, and failure to stop or yield at an intersection. He also was arrested for two warrants regarding failure to appear.
According to court records, an open court case for Reed in Chaves County Magistrate Court that has resulted in the issuing of warrants involves two fourth-degree felony counts: possession of a controlled substance and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or a destructive device by a felon.
The public defender assigned to that case was not immediately available to answer questions.
An affidavit filed by a Roswell Police Department officer on March 30 states that the earlier charges are related to a May 10, 2021, incident.
Police have reported that they had followed a vehicle Reed was driving after it was observed speeding. Because of Reed’s behavior after being stopped, the affidavit stated, police did a pat down of Reed in a search for weapons. They reportedly found a glass smoking device on him. Police state that Reed then admitted that the vehicle had a gun in it, which he wasn’t allowed to possess, having been convicted of a felony. That conviction in August 2012 was distribution of marijuana, according to court documents.
Police state that Reed denied a request to search the vehicle, so it was towed. After a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, police found the handgun and a substance inside that a lab reportedly determined in September 2021 to have been methamphetamine.
