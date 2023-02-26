The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
On Feb. 21 at 8:23 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Crenshaw Drive. Some $4,500 in tools were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
John Lee Kellar was charged with shoplifting at two locations on Feb. 17. at 10:47 a.m. One was located in the 1700 block of N. Main St. and the other in the 1800 block of N. Main St.
Robert Crespin Servantez was charged Feb. 18 at 3:31 a.m. with shoplifting from a 700 Orchard Ave. location.
Jehus Solorzano was charged Feb. 19 at 3:48 p.m. with shoplifting from a 400 block of W. Second St. business.
Julian Fernandez on Feb. 20 at 6:24 a.m. was charged with fraud while at the Roswell Police Department at 128 W. Second St.
Jorge Rodriguez was charged Feb. 19 at 8:23 p.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member while in the 800 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Sonya Linda Lujan was charged with controlled substance possession prohibited Feb. 21 at 7:04 p.m. while at the Roswell Police Department at 128 W. Second St.
David Mitchell Philips on Feb. 22 at 4:59 p.m. was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1100 block of W. First St.
Luis Raul Ortiz was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited Feb. 23 at 10:23 a.m. while in the 700 block of S. Washington Ave.
Arson/criminal damage calls
A 2017 Toyota was reported to have sustained $200 in damage Feb. 19 at 3:08 p.m. while in the 4500 block of N. Main St.
A $100 window was reported damaged Feb. 20 at 8:01 p.m while in the 100 block of W. Wells St.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 21 at 7:17 p.m. to a zero block of Walker Place address in reference to a criminal damage call. Two windows with a combined value of $3,000 were reported damaged.
Police responded to a criminal damage call Feb. 21 at 8:02 p.m. while in the 400 block of W. Berrendo Rd. A $1,500 door was reported damaged.
Two windows with a combined value of $1,000 were reported damaged Feb. 22 at 2:57 a.m. while in the 3700 block of N. Main St.
On Feb. 22 at 1:43 p.m. police responded to a criminal damage call while in the 700 block of W. Adams Drive. A $100 window was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to an arson call at 2:18 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the 1100 block of W. Third St. A $1,000 storage shed was reportedly burned.
A 2018 Buick was reported to have sustained $100 in damage on Feb. 23 at 8:07 a.m. while in the 400 block of W. Walnut St.
Police were dispatched Feb. 23 at 12:49 p.m. to the 700 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. in reference to a criminal damage call. A window was reported to have sustained $100 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
Police responded to a larceny shoplifting from an 1800 block of N. Main St. business on Feb 17 at 12:50 p.m. The following items were reported stolen: a $65 drill battery, a $10 saw blade, a $5 can of WD40, a $10 backpack and a $100 mountain bike.
A $348 Schwinn bicycle was reported stolen Feb. 17 at 6:12 p.m. from a 4500 block of N. Main St. address.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Richardson Ave. Feb. 18 at 1:47 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. Some $2,500 in communications cable was reported stolen
On Feb. 18 at 12:53 p.m. a 2016 Chevy was reported stolen from a Zero block of Ironwood Place address.
At 2:43 p.m. on Feb. 18 police responded to a larceny shoplifting and criminal damage call in the 2700 block of N. Main St. Seven video games with a combined value of $380 and two protective video game storage cases with a value of $4 were reported stolen.
Police responded Feb. 18 at 6:19 p.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call while in the Zero block of W. Byrne St. A 2008 Honda Pilot was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to a 2800 block of N. Main St. address Feb. 19 at 4:28 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting. An $849 generator/inverter was reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen from a 1500 block of N. Kansas Ave address Feb. 19 at 4:50 p.m. A $500 handgun, Jeep keys valued at $500 and a $200 flat-screen TV were each reported stolen.
Police responded Feb. 20 at 8:03 p.m. to a larceny call in the 4500 block of N. Main St. A $173 key fob was reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen from a 200 block of E. Hervey Drive address Feb. 21 at 10:30 a.m: hand tools and a saw with a combined value of $3,000, a $30 Dewalt stereo, $2,800 in electrical wire and a $200 shop vacuum.
On Feb. 21 at 5:22 p.m. a Stickmate 160i welder was reported stolen from a 500 block of N. Main St. address.
Six propane tanks valued at $480 were reported stolen from a 2600 block of W. Second St. on Feb. 22 at 4:49 a.m.
Officers were dispatched Feb. 23 at 7:53 p.m. to a 2700 block of N. Main St. address in reference to a larceny shoplifting. A $65 backpack, $20 headphones and a $60 speaker were each reported stolen.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.