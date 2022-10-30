The following public records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdc2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
At 9:43 a.m. on Oct. 26 police responded to a criminal damage call at a 100 block of 22nd Street address. A $700 window was reported damaged.
Arrests/citations
Jamie Lea Aragon on Oct. 21 at 9:54 a.m. was charged with larceny while at a 200 block of East Bland Street address.
Michael Paul Luevano was charged Oct. 21 at 1:27 p.m. with criminal damage to property while in the 2600 block of North Main Street. A $1,000 window was reportedly damaged.
Susie Faulkner was charged Oct. 21 at 4:53 p.m. with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
Brooke Renee Ayres was charged with criminal damage to property at a 1700 block of Pontiac Drive address on Oct. 21 at 7:18 p.m.
Isaiah Thomas Ramirez was charged Oct. 21 at 11:55 p.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1600 block of West College Boulevard.
Christina Enriqueta Archuleta was charged with fraud and failure to appear on Oct. 24 at 4:25 a.m. while in the 400 block of West Forest Street.
Esperanza Benita Cordova was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on Oct. 25 at 10:04 a.m. while in the 3600 block of West College Boulevard.
Timothy Jacob Trujillo was charged with shoplifting on Oct. 26 at 1:56 p.m. from a 400 block of North Virginia Avenue address.
Johnny James Melton was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. from a zero block of St. Mary's Place address.
Hernan Gonzalez-Larrea was charged Oct. 28 at 12:45 a.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 500 block of West Second Street.
Arsons/criminal damages
Police responded Oct. 21 at 8:08 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 100 block of West Bland Street. A $500 window was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched Oct. 21 at 3:24 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 3000 block of Futura Drive. A 2000 vehicle reportedly sustained $300 in damage.
At 5:59 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Montana Avenue in reference to a criminal damage call. A 2010 sedan and a 2007 pickup truck each were reported to have sustained $2,000 in damage.
Police were dispatched Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of West Second Street in reference to a call about criminal damage and larceny from a motor vehicle. Several vehicles reportedly sustained a combined total of $11,000 in damages.
Police on Oct. 22 at 3:08 p.m. responded to a criminal damage call in the 900 block of North Atkinson Avenue. A $200 door frame was reportedly damaged.
Police were dispatched to an arson call Oct. 22 at 8:06 p.m. in the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. A 2003 vehicle valued at $3,000 was reported burned.
Officers were dispatched to the zero block of Western Briar Road on Oct. 22 at 8:10 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A vehicle was reported to have sustained $500 in damage.
On Oct. 23 at 10:51 p.m., police responded to a larceny from a motor vehicle and criminal damage call in the 900 block of West Brasher Road. A $1,000 fuel tank on a bus was reported damaged and $138 worth of fuel was reported stolen.
Officers responded Oct. 24 at 6:17 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 500 block of North Mississippi Avenue. A $100 gate was reported damaged.
A $500 door frame and a $100 fence were reported damaged Oct. 26 at 10:17 a.m. at a 300 block of South Kentucky Avenue address.
Police responded to a criminal damage call on Oct. 26 at 3:21 p.m. in the 700 block of West College Boulevard. A 1967 vehicle reportedly sustained $4,000 in damage and and a 2001 vehicle reportedly sustained $3,000 in damage. A $400 window was also reportedly damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
A $300 smartphone was reported stolen Oct. 23 at 8:41 a.m. from a vehicle at a 1600 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue location.
At 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 23, police responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of North Missouri Avenue. A 2000, pickup valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched Oct. 23 at 3:10 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Tilden Street. A 1989 pickup truck was reported stolen.
A 1985 pickup truck was reported stolen Oct. 24 at 2:19 p.m. from a 100 block of South Montana Avenue location.
The following items were reported stolen on Oct. 24 at 6:50 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street location: a $54.88 power drill battery; $7.97 in fried chicken; $2.96 of popcorn chicken; a $59.88 saw and a $38.98 men's hooded sweatshirt.
On Oct. 25 at 7:15 a.m., a 2004 vehicle and a $100 stereo were reported stolen from a 700 block of North Missouri Avenue address.
Police were dispatched to the zero block of Military Heights Drive Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in reference to a larceny from a motor vehicle. A $987 sewer snake was reported stolen.
On Oct. 25 at 11:08 a.m., police were contacted about an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle from a 2800 block of West Second Street address. A $2,000 ATV trailer was reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street Oct. 25 at 2:37 p.m. in reference to a larceny shoplifting call. A $168 bicycle was reported stolen.
Officer responded Oct. 25 at 4:52 p.m. to a larceny shoplifting in the 4500 block of North Main Street. The following items were reported stolen: a $44.99 hooded sweatshirt; a pair of $32.99 sweatpants and $29.99 jeans.
A $1,059 cellphone and a 2010 vehicle were reported stolen Oct. 25 at 6:27 p.m. from a 1900 block of South Atkinson Avenue address.
On Oct. 26 at 2:45 p.m., police responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle at an 1100 block of North Main Street address. A 2016 vehicle was reported stolen.
