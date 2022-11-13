The following public records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdc2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Police responded to a burglary call on Nov. 6 at 4:46 a.m. in the zero block of Jerry Smith Circle. Cash in the amount of $125 and a $100 cash register were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Emma Marie Alvarado was charged Nov. 5 at 3:15 p.m. with possession, delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia while in the 400 block of West Deming Street.
Cody Allen Brown was charged with shoplifting Nov. 7 at 5:58 a.m. while in the 600 block of West College Boulevard.
Elijah Seth Green was charged with criminal damage to property of a household member Nov. 7 at 9:25 a.m. while at a 300 block of East Lewis Street location.
Todd Vallejos was charged with criminal damage to property Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m. while in the 3000 block of Bandolina Avenue.
Gabriel Reynaga was charged Nov. 7 at 8:20 p.m. with driving while under the influence of liquor or intoxicating drugs while in the 1500 block of North Atkinson Avenue.
Travis Wade Ramey was charged Nov. 8 at 9:06 a.m with controlled substances, possession prohibited, while in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue.
Kristina Renee Castillo was charged Nov. 9 at 1:22 p.m. with shoplifting from a 1900 block of South Main Street location.
Arsons/criminal damages
On Nov. 4 at 1:19 a.m., police responded to an attempted burglary and criminal damage call in the 900 block of Pecan Drive. A $500 door frame was reported damaged.
Police were dispatched to an 1100 block of South Main Street address Nov. 4 at 8:22 a.m. in reference to a report of graffiti. A wall reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Officers responded Nov. 4 at 10:25 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 2200 block of South Sunset Avenue. A 1971 Buick reportedly sustained $750 in damages.
On Nov. 6 at 4:25 p.m., police responded to a criminal damage call in the 2500 block of Orchard Avenue. A $300 back door was damaged and a structure reportedly sustained $200 in damage.
A $200 door bell camera was reported damaged Nov. 7 at 8:04 a.m. at a 300 block Oakwood Drive address.
At 9:53 a.m. on Nov. 8, police responded to a graffiti incident at a 2700 block of North Main Street address. A wall reportedly sustained $1,500 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
On Nov. 4 at 7:51 a.m., a $200 chain link fence was reported stolen from a 100 block of South Washington Avenue address.
Officers responded to a vehicle burglary call Nov. 4 at 8:37 a.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street. A $500 GPS was reported stolen.
A $500 firearm was reported stolen Nov. 4 at 12:10 p.m. from a 1100 Brown Street location.
On Nov. 4 at 2:37 p.m., officers at the Roswell Police Department received a report of a wire fraud with $440 reported stolen.
Police responded Nov. 4 at 3:37 p.m. to a report of a burglary at a zero block of Determan Lane address. A $5 bag of items, a $10 lamp, a $120 tool box, a $100 trunk and a $50 stereo speaker were reported stolen.
A $300 9 mm pistol was reported stolen Nov. 4 at 11:41 p.m. from an 1100 block of West Second Street address.
Officers were dispatched to the zero block of East Street on Nov. 6 at 2:22 p.m. in reference to a burglary call. Four nail guns with a combined value of $600 were reported stolen.
On Nov. 6 at 4:41 p.m., police responded to a burglary in the 300 block of Hammond Street. A $300 mountain bike and a $200 air-conditioning unit were reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Frazier Street Nov. 6 at 11:08 p.m. in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 1973 Ford F-100 pickup truck was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of North Kentucky Avenue on Nov. 7 at 9:09 p.m. in reference to a report of a larceny from buildings. Cash totaling about $209 was reported stolen.
A $1,000 iPhone was reported stolen Nov. 8 at 3:56 p.m. from a 1500 block of Adams Avenue address.
Cash in the amount of $427 was reported stolen Nov. 8 at 8:57 a.m. from a zero block of Oak Drive address.
Police responded Nov. 8 at 12:58 p.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle from a 400 block of East 23rd Street location. A 2005 Honda Sportster motorcycle was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Greenwood Avenue Nov. 8 at 3:04 p.m. in reference to a incident of wire fraud, in which $600 was reported stolen.
At 12:28 p.m. on Nov. 10, police responded to a larceny shoplifting call at a 1400 block of South Main Street address. Some $690 of alcohol was reported stolen.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.