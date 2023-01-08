The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
At 8:43 p.m. on Dec. 30 police responded to an arson call at a 700 block of East McGaffey Street location. A donation shed valued at $1,000 was reported damaged.
Arrests/citations
Esmeralda Rodriguez-Aguilera was charged Dec. 30 at 1:04 a.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while at a 700 block of South Union Avenue address.
Michael Hornback was charged with shoplifting Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
Romualdo Gonzales was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on Dec. 30 at 11:17 p.m, while in the 1600 block of Southeast Main Street.
Miguel Angel Gallo was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon Jan. 1 at 12:28 a.m. while in the 300 block of Oakwood Drive.
Christopher Robert Artiaga was charged with reckless driving Jan. 1 at 1:50 a.m. while in the 100 block of North Utah Avenue.
Sammy Gabaldon was charged Jan. 1 at 11:54 p.m. with trafficking a controlled substance while in the 1200 block of East Country Club Road.
Richard Perlata was charged Jan. 2 at 11:16 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited and aggravated assault against a household member while in the 500 block of West Chisum Street.
Joe L. Albarez was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer Jan. 3 at 1:04 a.m while in the 6500 block of North Main Street.
Michael Gramm was charged with larceny from a 1200 block of South Main Street address on Jan. 3 at 7:43 p.m.
Johnny Candelaria was charged with wire fraud, aggravated battery, and aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer Jan. 4 at 12:33 p.m. in the 200 block of East Poe Street.
Fabian Lee Atienzo was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Jan. 4 at 10:40 a.m. while in the 1900 block of West 2nd Street.
Michael Silva was charged Jan. 5 at 4:14 p.m. with burglary while in the 3200 block of North Kentucky Avenue.
Manuel Ray Lemos was charged with larceny Jan. 6 at 12:34 a.m. while at a 600 block of South Main Street location.
Arson/criminal damage
On Dec. 30 at 7:14 a.m. officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 1600 block of North Kansas Avenue. A $200 windshield on a Honda Pilot was reported damaged.
On Dec. 31 at 3:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Sequoia Avenue in reference to a criminal damage call. A $500 window was reportedly damaged.
At 4:42 a.m. Dec. 31 officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Sequoia Avenue in reference to a criminal damage call. Two windows with a combined value of $500 were reported damaged.
Police responded to a criminal damage call Dec. 31 at 4:52 a.m. in the 400 block of South Cedar Avenue. Two windows with a combined value of $700 were reported damaged.
A $500 window was reported damaged Dec. 31 at 4:57 a.m. at a 400 block of South Pine Avenue address.
On Dec. 31 at 8:41 a.m. officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of West Hobbs Street in response to a criminal damage call. A $200 windshield was reported damaged.
At 9:11 a.m. on Dec. 31 police responded to a criminal damage call in the Zero block of Aspen Place. A $1,000 windshield on a 200 Chevy Malibu was reported damaged.
Police responded at 10:18 a.m. on Dec. 31 to a criminal damage call in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue. A $200 windshield on a Nissan Altama was reported damaged.
Some $350 in windows were reported damaged at a 300 block of South Sequoia Avenue address on Dec. 31 at 10:51 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Country Club Road on Dec. 31 at 12:05 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A $1,500 windshield was reported damaged.
A $200 windshield was reported damaged Dec. 31 at 2:47 p.m. at a 1000 block of West 3rd Street location.
Officers responded to a criminal damage call in the 500 block of West 19th Street Jan. 1 at 3:28 p.m. A $200 window was reported damaged.
On Jan. 2 at 1:58 a.m. police were dispatched to a 300 block of East Albuquerque Street address in response to a criminal damage call. A 2015 Toyota was reportedly damaged.
Two tires with a combined value of $1400 were reported damaged Jan. 2 at 7:17 p.m. at a 500 block of East Forest Street address.
A $1,000 door was reported damaged and an $810 eight-gauge electrical wire was reported stolen from a 1600 block of East Bland Street address on Jan. 3 at 7:24 a.m.
Police were dispatched Jan. 3 at 2:16 p.m. to a 400 block of South Holland Avenue address in response to a criminal damage call. A $300 car window was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
Officers were dispatched to a bicycle larceny Dec. 30 at 1:04 a.m. from a 900 block of Atkinson Avenue. A $500 Mountain bike was reported stolen.
Police responded to a vehicle burglary Dec. 31 at 4:56 p.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. A $600 Springfield XD Sub Compact handgun was reported stolen from a 2019 Ford vehicle.
A larceny shoplifting was reported Dec. 31 at 5:54 p.m. at an 1100 block of South Main Street address. A total of $409 in items were reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to a 200 block of 22nd Street mobile home park Jan 1 at 8:15 a.m. in reference to a burglary. A $3,500 golf cart and $110 in gardening tools were reported stolen.
Police responded to an unlawful taking of a vehicle call Jan. 1 at 12:18 p.m. at a Zero block of Eyman Street location. A $5,000 motorcycle was reported stolen.
At 10:44 p.m. on Jan. 1 police were dispatched to the 300 block of Railroad Avenue due to a criminal damage call. A $300 window on a firetruck was reported damaged.
A $400 firearm and $100 4-way-stop sign were reported stolen from a 2019 Toyota 4 Runner at a 3200 block of Garden Avenue address Jan. 2 at 3:56 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to an 1100 block of South Main Street address at 6:32 p.m. on Jan. 5 in response to a shoplifting call. Four Mountain Dews with a combined value of $16; $59 worth of Ramen Noodles and 48 Cup o Noodles cups with a combined value of $37 were each reported stolen.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.