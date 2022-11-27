The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or citied are presumed innocent.
Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Albuquerque Street Nov. 19 at 12:16 p.m. in reference to a report of wire fraud. Some $4,025.23 in U.S. currency was reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Jessica Jona Banuelos-Gonzalez was charged with shoplifting Nov. 18 at 2:44 p.m. from a 400 block of East 2nd Street location.
Jonathan Ray Romero was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle Nov. 18 at 9:22 p.m. while in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Cody Brown Allen was charged Nov. 19 at 12:43 p.m. with larceny and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer while in the 2700 block of West 8th Street.
Michael Ray Candelaria was charged Nov 20 at 3:35 p.m. with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property of a household member while in the 1600 block of South Missouri Avenue. A gray Honda reportedly sustained $100 in damage while a $50 yard sign was also reported damaged.
Rigoberto Carmona was charged Nov. 22 at 9:27 p.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 2000 block of South Main Street.
Mario Rivas was charged Nov. 23 at 11:06 p.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 5700 block of South Sunset Avenue.
Arsons/criminal damages
Officers responded to a criminal damage call in the 1200 block of East Country Club Road on Nov. 18 at 11:18 a.m. A front door and a bathroom door sustained a combined total of $600 in damage.
On Nov. 18 at 11:10 p.m. police responded to a criminal damage call in the 900 block of West 2nd Street. Two $800 sliding glass doors were reported damaged.
A $500 window was reported damaged at a Zero block of West Wells Street Nov. 21 at 10 p.m.
Police were dispatched Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. to the 1200 block of Johnson Avenue in reference to a shooting at a dwelling, occupied building or from a motor vehicle. A miniature refrigerator and fence each were reported to have sustained $100 in damage, while a camper reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
A $400 window was reported damaged Nov. 22 at 12:43 p.m. at a 1500 block of West 7th Street address.
On Nov. 23 at 4:49 p.m. police responded to a criminal damage call while in the Zero block of Holly Loop. A 1998 Ford 250 reportedly sustained $2,000 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
Officers on Nov. 18 at 1:53 p.m. responded to a larceny that occurred in the 1300 block of North Main Street. Cash in the amount of $518.23 and a $20 wallet were reported stolen.
Police were dispatched Nov. 19 at 3:49 a.m. to the 600 block of West Deming Street in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and a criminal damage call. A 2009 Ford F-150 sustained damage. A $3,000 steel pole fence and a $500 chain link fence were each reported damaged.
A $500 air compressor was reported stolen from a 1700 block of North Missouri Avenue address Nov. 20 at 10:38 a.m.
A $600 rear passenger window on a vehicle was reported damaged Nov. 21 at 4:58 p.m. while in the 800 block of West Summit Street.
Police responded Nov. 21 at 8:42 p.m. to a larceny shoplifting in the 4500 block of North Main Street. A total of $119.78 in items were reported stolen.
At 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 22 officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Main Street in reference to a shoplifting call. Some $122.53 in items were reported stolen.
