The following public records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdc2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Two handicap parking signs valued at $205 were reported damaged at a 100 block of West Second Street address on Oct. 31 at 10:58 a.m.
Arrests/citations
Hernan Gonzalez-Lerrea was charged Oct. 28 at 12:45 a.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 500 block of West Second Street.
Robert Eric Gomez-Jackson was charged with embezzlement Oct. 29 at 2:13 a.m. while in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
Eric Joe Munoz was charged with trafficking a controlled substance; heroin, cocaine and morphine; failure to comply and violation of parole on Oct. 31 at 12:01 a.m. while in the 700 block of East Greenwood Drive.
Dustin James Williams was charged with trafficking a controlled substance; synthetic drug on Nov. 1 at 4:10 p.m. while in the 400 block of East Bland Street.
Tara Alane Velasquez was charged Nov. 1 at 10:57 a.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Marco Margarito Montiel was charged with fugitive from justice and assault, battery on healthcare personnel; failure to appear and failure to pay fines while at a 400 block of West Country Club Road address.
Ernest Montoya was charged with controlled substances; possession prohibited on Oct. 3 at 12:10 am. while in the 1600 block of East Alameda Street.
Johnny James Melton was charged with burglary Nov. 3 at 5:44 p.m. while at a 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue address.
Arsons/criminal damages
Officers responded Oct. 31 at 9:19 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 3000 block of South Purdue Drive. A $300 mail box was reported damaged.
At 5:59 p.m. on Oct. 31 officers responded to a criminal damage call in the 2300 block of South Virginia Avenue. A $1,050 smart TV was reported damaged.
On Oct, 31 at 11:37 p.m. a $600 window was reported damaged at a home in the 1200 block of Highland Drive.
Police responded to a criminal damage call on Nov. 1 at 10:47 a.m. in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street. A 2007 GMC was reportedly damaged.
At 12:22 a.m. on Nov. 2 officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Tilden Street in reference to a criminal damage and disorderly conduct call. Two windows valued at $100 were reported damaged.
On Nov. 4 at 1:19 a.m. police were dispatched to an attempted burglary and criminal damage call in the 900 block of Pecan Drive. A $500 door frame was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
The following items were reported stolen Oct. 28 at 7:26 a.m. during a vehicle burglary at a 2800 block of North Main Street location: $35 jumper cables; two $50 hand drills; a $20 volt battery; a $20 hand drill charger; a $30 hand drill battery; a $50 hammer drill; a $30 hand drill battery; an $80 hammer drill; a $10 saw and a $50 circular saw.
At 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 29 officers responded to a larceny call in the Zero block of East Wells Street. A $300 leaf blower and a $100 battery were reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Woody Drive on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. in reference to a burglary. Cash in the amount of $1,000 was reported stolen.
On Oct. 29 at 8:57 p.m. police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Bernadette Drive in reference to a stolen 1997 Toyota.
Officers were dispatched at 3:59 a.m. on Oct. 30 to the 100 block of East Brasher Road in reference to a larceny call. Cash in the amount of $446 was reported stolen.
Makeup with a value of $50 and $100 in perfume were reported stolen from an 1800 block of North Main Street address on Oct 30 at 12:02 p.m.
A 2013 Chrysler 200 was reported stolen Oct. 30 at 5:43 p.m. from a Zero block of Eyman Street location.
Cash in the amount of $100 was reported stolen Nov. 1 at 11:13 a.m. from a 700 block of East Alameda Street location.
On Nov. 1 at 5:25 p.m. a $198 bicycle was reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
A $300 cell phone was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in the 2500 block of West Second Street at 8:46 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Police responded to a larceny call on Nov. 3 at 1:45 p.m. while in the 900 block of South Sunset Avenue. A $400 Pallet Fork was reportedly stolen.