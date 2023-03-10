The Domino's Pizza

The Domino's Pizza in the 1100 block of South Union Avenue.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Roswell police on Tuesday arrested a man on multiple charges after he allegedly carried out an armed robbery at a Domino's Pizza, fled the scene on foot and threw a brick at the officers who were pursuing him.

Carlos Limon-Garcia, 35, is now charged with one count each of armed robbery, intimidation of a witness, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, assault upon a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, per court records. As of press time Thursday, electronic court records say Limon-Garcia was still in custody.