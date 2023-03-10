Roswell police on Tuesday arrested a man on multiple charges after he allegedly carried out an armed robbery at a Domino's Pizza, fled the scene on foot and threw a brick at the officers who were pursuing him.
Carlos Limon-Garcia, 35, is now charged with one count each of armed robbery, intimidation of a witness, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, assault upon a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, per court records. As of press time Thursday, electronic court records say Limon-Garcia was still in custody.
After he was caught and taken to the Roswell Police Department, court records indicate that while being booked Limon-Garcia “refused to speak and simply muttered incoherently while punching himself in the head.”
On Tuesday afternoon, court records state that Limon-Garcia allegedly went into the Domino's Pizza in the 1100 block of South Union Avenue, when a store employee witnessed him, who he described as a suspicious person, go into the store's public bathroom. When Limon-Garcia emerged, he reportedly was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had his face hidden under a bandana. Once Limon-Garcia approached the employee at the counter, he had his hands in the pockets of his sweater, motioned as if he had a gun and said he would shoot the employee if he did not empty the cash register.
Limon-Garcia was then allegedly handed $63 in one and five dollar bills that were in the register. The employee later said before Limon-Garcia left, he threatened to return and kill him if the police were called. Limon-Garcia, once he exited the store, then met up with a woman on the south side of the building and then left the property.
Court records state Limon-Garcia got rid of his hooded sweatshirt as well as the green bandana and sunglasses he was wearing. While in foot-pursuit, two Roswell Police Officers caught up with the suspect. Limon-Garcia then reportedly threw a brick at them, but they moved to avoid being struck.
The chase continued, soon reaching W. Summit St., where Limon-Garcia reportedly tried to enter a house in the area. In an attempt to stop him, one of the officers then deployed his taser, but was unable to subdue Limon-Garcia.
After standing in an aggressive manner as if ready to fight, court documents say Limon-Garcia was soon knocked to the ground and taken into custody.
The woman who was with Limon-Garcia denied that she knew about the robbery ahead of time. Per court records, she informed police she was waiting for Limon-Garcia after he went inside to wash his hands because they were bleeding.
When he came out, the woman, who has not been charged with any crimes related to the incident, informed her he had just robbed the Domino's. He added that “he was not going back to jail for 16 years” and that “police were going to have to kill him.”
Court documents state Limon-Garcia is also charged with one count each of aggravated assault and shoplifting related to a Feb. 25 incident at a Roswell grocery store.
