The case of a man who allegedly tried to steal a police unit left outside Roswell Municipal Court has been bound over to New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court for trial.
Electronic court records indicate the case was bound over Tuesday during a virtual hearing in Chaves County Magistrate Court after Miguel Rodriguez, 33, waived his right to a preliminary examination on a single count of burglary of a vehicle.
Magistrate Judge James Mason, who presided over the hearing, also reduced Rodriguez's bond from $5,000 to $2,500. As of Wednesday morning, a jail population summary report showed Rodriguez is still housed at the Chaves County Detention Center.
Rodriguez was charged with burglary of a vehicle May 4 when, per court records, he reportedly tried to steal a K-9 officer's marked police unit from outside the Municipal Court building at 420 N. Richardson Ave.
Accounting to police, moments before the attempted theft, the officer and his dog went inside the courthouse when Rodriguez allegedly climbed into the vehicle and put it in reverse, causing it to roll back a short distance. Video surveillance footage shows the officer, with his firearm drawn, then run towards the vehicle as it inched away.
Court records indicate the officer called on Rodriguez to exit the unit. Rodriguez then placed the vehicle in park and complied with the order.
The episode was the second time in three months Rodriguez has been charged in connection with the taking of a Roswell Police Department unit.
He has pled not guilty to one count each of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and vehicle burglary in February for reportedly taking a marked pickup truck patrol unit that was left by a police officer unlocked and idling in the parking lot of the Roswell Police Department.
According to court records, on Feb. 21 at 2 a.m. Rodriguez walked into the parking lot, climbed in the running pickup and drove away. Investigators, who recognized Rodriguez from previous encounters, identified him as the man who got into the pickup.
The vehicle was later found in an alleyway in the 500 block of South Beech Street. Police subsequently located Rodriguez at a nearby house where he lived with his girlfriend, along with a digital camera he reportedly took from the unit.
Court records state Rodriguez explained to police he had taken the unit because he felt the Department owed it to him “because the police were using drones to mess with him and that they had been watching him for the last two years.”
Rodriguez is currently awaiting trial in both instances of police vehicle theft. He also faces charges of criminal damage to property of a household member and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in a separate case from March.
