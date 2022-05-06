Police investigate North Main accident scene

UPDATE: The intersection was reopened about 11:15 a.m. on Friday.
The Roswell Police Department is investigating an accident that involved a police officer on Friday morning, with traffic expected to be diverted around the North Main Street and Second Street areas for an hour or more.
The accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday when an officer was checking on an unresponsive man driving a car who had stopped at an intersection, according to a RPD social media post. The car accelerated suddenly, pinning the officer to another car and dragging him through the intersection.
The driver has been detained and the officer was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.
RPD spokesman Todd Wildermuth said that no additional information was available at this time.