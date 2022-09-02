Roswell police responded to information Friday about a possible threat of a school shooting at Goddard High School.
Word of a possible shooting at the high school was posted in a local Facebook group. Authorities, however, quickly denied that any shooting had taken place.
“There was a threat of a shooting, but a shooting did not occur,” Roswell Police Capt. Joe Smith said in a text message when contacted Friday morning by the Roswell Daily Record.
A female student at the school was reported to have made the threat, but did not have any firearms in her possession, according to a press release from the RPD. The student was taken to the police station for questioning.
According to the press release, the girl's parents were very cooperative and as of Friday, the student was not facing any criminal charges.
Police said they were contacted Thursday evening by the FBI about information they received about a possible threat of a school shooting at Goddard.
“The information provided by the tipster did not give any specific information regarding an actual threat of a shooting, but the information did warrant our attention,” the press release states.
Roswell Independent School District Superintendent Brian Luck said school officials cooperated with police.
“We just went ahead and let the police come and be a presence to show that we take these things serious,” he said.
In the press release, Roswell police stated anyone with information regarding a threat of violence toward local schools is encouraged to report it immediately to either school faculty or police.
