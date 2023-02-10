Justino Martinez

The public's assistance is sought in providing information that could help police locate a 19-year-old Roswell man charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 7.

According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon by Roswell Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth, Justino Martinez is accused of firing multiple shots at a house in the 700 block of East Fifth Street around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. Inside the house at the time were three adults and three children, ages 8, 6 and 2. No one was injured in the shooting. Numerous bullet holes were found in the front of the house and through the front window, according to the news release, and Martinez is suspected of firing at the house as many as 40 times.