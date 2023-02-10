The public's assistance is sought in providing information that could help police locate a 19-year-old Roswell man charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 7.
According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon by Roswell Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth, Justino Martinez is accused of firing multiple shots at a house in the 700 block of East Fifth Street around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. Inside the house at the time were three adults and three children, ages 8, 6 and 2. No one was injured in the shooting. Numerous bullet holes were found in the front of the house and through the front window, according to the news release, and Martinez is suspected of firing at the house as many as 40 times.
Martinez is described as approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, about 150 pounds, with brown or black hair and brown eyes. He is charged in this case with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling, conspiracy to commit shooting at an occupied dwelling and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Martinez is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.
Police have identified Angelo Trujillo, 16, of Roswell as the driver of the car Martinez rode in and which left the scene of the shooting, the news release stated. Trujillo was arrested Thursday morning and is detained at a juvenile detention facility. Trujillo is charged with three counts of aggravated assault (deadly weapon), two counts of child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit shooting at an occupied dwelling.
The news release indicates that police are investing other drive-by shootings in the area as well.
Court records were not available by press time concerning the charges against Martinez and Trujillo.