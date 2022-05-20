The Roswell Police Department announced Thursday it is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person accused of committing an armed robbery Tuesday at the Allsup’s store at the corner of West McGaffey Street and Lea Avenue.
The crime occurred Tuesday at around 12:20 a.m., according to a news release from RPD. The suspect, described by a store employee as a Hispanic male that the employee believed to be younger than 21, entered the store shortly after midnight. The suspect was wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt.
The suspect picked up a case of beer and brought it to the counter, according to the RPD information. When the employee told the suspect he could not sell him alcohol, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air. He then left the store with the beer, the news release stated.
Anyone with information that could help identify or locate the suspect is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS (8477).