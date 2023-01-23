Roswell Police have determined that a Monday morning shooting at a west Roswell business in which a woman shot and killed her husband was an act of self-defense.
Authorities in a press release late Monday afternoon stated that 42-year-old Brian Jaramillo of Carrizozo was shot multiple times by his wife after he allegedly beat and threatened to kill her while the two were inside KB Glass and Windows, a business the couple owned in Monterey Plaza in the 1400 block of West Second Street.
Jaramillo was later pronounced dead at the scene.
“The investigation determined that the wife used a gun she owns to shoot Brian Jaramillo in self-defense. No one else was in the business when this incident occurred,” the release states.
Police say they do not intend to file charges against the woman, though a report from the RPD about the incident will be forwarded to the office of the district attorney in the 5th Judicial District to determine any possible charges related to the episode.
Officers were dispatched to the business at 8 a.m. after a man outside of another business in the plaza called 911 and reported that a woman, later identified as Jaramillo's wife, approached him with a gun in her hand and said she needed help.
The woman then returned to the front of KB Glass and Windows. When police arrived, the press release indicates, the woman was sitting in front of the business and holding a handgun. Once she let go of the gun, she was taken into custody.
Investigators believe, the press release said, that the couple had gotten into an argument Sunday night at their home, causing the woman to head to the business where she spent the night.
On Monday morning, Jaramillo showed up at the business and began beating his wife and threatening to kill her before she shot him.