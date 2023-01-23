One man dead in Monday shooting

A police unit outside of KB Glass and Windows in the Monterey Shopping Plaza in the 1400 block of West Second Street Monday. One man was reportedly shot to death by his wife inside the business when she beat and threatened to kill her. 

 Alex Ross Photo

Roswell Police have determined that a Monday morning shooting at a west Roswell business in which a woman shot and killed her husband was an act of self-defense.

Authorities in a press release late Monday afternoon stated that 42-year-old Brian Jaramillo of Carrizozo was shot multiple times by his wife after he allegedly beat and threatened to kill her while the two were inside KB Glass and Windows, a business the couple owned in Monterey Plaza in the 1400 block of West Second Street.