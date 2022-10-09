A group of proposed policies concerning students who require medical cannabis and how to deal with crises stemming from other drugs are among items that members of the Roswell Independent School District board are likely to consider during their regular meeting this week.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Administrative and Educational Services Complex Boardroom, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
The medical cannabis guidelines, if approved, include specifying what forms of it can be in the school and stresses that students aren't allowed to be possessing, carrying around, or self-administering any of their medical cannabis.
Parents (or caregivers) must provide such items as the students' New Mexico Department of Health Patient Identification Card, written orders from the authorized certifying practitioner regarding cannabis use, “including dosage and time given as well as where and how medication can be administered,” along with the diagnosis and description by that practitioner of the student's recommended dosage amount and frequency of THC or CBD.
Parents must bring this medication to campus in the prescription or dispensary container. Only extract, concentrate or a “non-refrigerated capsule” would be allowed on school grounds under this policy. The parent (or caregiver), practitioner and school principal (or their designee) must agree to the arrangements.
Policies explaining responsibilities of the school and the school nurse pertaining to these students and their care are included as well.
There are guidelines and procedures about using naloxone to prevent overdoses from opioids on all RISD campuses by administering it — the generic drug — or other similar name-brand medications referred to as “opioid antagonists.”
This would include keeping an administrative checklist for training people to administer these drugs and a log containing the names of the trained people on each campus who can carry out this specific medical procedure.
All of these items are being presented to the board for first reading on Tuesday.
Also up for a vote are the RISD School Board Boundary/Redistricting Maps that describe which locations each board member represents.
These maps are separate from the school boundary lines and updated every 10 years to “make sure elections represent changes in the population,” the staff report explained.
And board members are likely to vote on a 2022-2023 salary schedule for the district's administrators. The amounts are based on a 242-day year for principals and assistant principals.
Entire texts for these and other items scheduled for action, discussion or presentation are contained in the meeting agenda packet available on the RISD website.
