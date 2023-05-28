Pond at Spring River Zoo again a priority for the city

City Parks Department workers are shown Thursday on the edge of the fishing pond at the Spring River Zoo. There were 18 workers with Parks and the zoo removing weeds and under unwanted plant material from around the pond.

 Terri Harber Photo

A small army of city work crews were on a mission Thursday.

About 18 employees from the city’s Parks Department and Spring River Zoo removed truckloads of weeds, thistle and elm sprouts that had crowded around the fishing pond at the zoo.