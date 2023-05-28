Pond at Spring River Zoo again a priority for the city

A small army of city work crews were on a mission Thursday.
About 18 employees from the city’s Parks Department and Spring River Zoo removed truckloads of weeds, thistle and elm sprouts that had crowded around the fishing pond at the zoo.
These workers also removed some of the same plant material from the portion of the river between the zoo and pond.
This was the first such work on the pond in more than a year. Rudy Chavez, superintendent of the Parks Department, pointed toward the fish sculpture situated on the edge of the far side of the pond.
“There were so many weeds you couldn’t see the fish,” Chavez said Thursday afternoon. “That’s how much work has been done here.”
He smiled as he also noted that people passing by on the street are again able to see the pond.
The zoo, along with both the Recreation and Aquatic as well as the Adult and Recreation centers, was made a part of the city’s Parks Department recently and is now under the supervision of Jim Burress, the city’s director of special services.
This departmental reorganization is providing additional groundskeeping and maintenance resources so zoo employees can better emphasize animal care, guest services and other aspects of operating the facility, said Burress and City Manager Chad Cole.
There has been some sprucing up around the zoo as well, such as improving the looks and condition of the grass, and cleaning up the grounds.
Additional work is planned for the pond so it could eventually be used for again youth fishing, Cole said Friday.
The well that feeds water into the pond is not functioning and needs to be fixed. Turning off the well when the pond was dredged is thought to have caused the well to seize up, Cole noted.
The banks of the pond aren’t considered safe for people to walk around it so that also needs to be remedied, Burress said.
With the overgrowth removed from around the pond, aeration and irrigation will be looked over, and any needed repairs conducted. Cole said the plan now is to complete needed repairs and other tasks essential for the pond to be usable. Only after all of that, will the U.S. Bureau of Land Management stock the pond with fish for youth to cast their lines again.
“As long as we don’t charge to use it,” Cole emphasized about the BLM fish program.
This is just the start of improvement projects being planned for the zoo. High on the list is to get the train and carousel operating.
The train needs some replacement track, though much less than originally thought. The cost to replace the track shouldn’t be more than several hundred dollars, Cole said.
He also noted that the track would need to be set low so it doesn’t become damaged by other vehicles rolling over it.
The carousel is revolving too quickly and needs to be fixed so it will be slow enough for children to ride it safely, both Burress and Cole have said.
The pond was closed in March 2020 so it could be cleaned and its banks shored up. The pandemic halted original plans to reopen later that year. The 2020 renovation efforts were completed and responsibilities for the zoo — including the pond and care of the grounds — were turned over to zoo staff. However, they ended up being too busy to devote adequate time to such tasks. The planned reopening of the pond once all tasks were expected to be completed in 2022 didn’t materialize.
Having a plan for the zoo and starting to move forward with it is a positive endeavor, said Cole.
“We want to celebrate wins,” he said.
Other related matters
Resolution 23-21, which calls for the repeal of two older resolutions that required the zoo to recover some costs of operation and another that set fees and charges, was reviewed Thursday by the Legal Committee. It will be sent back to the city council for another vote after it didn’t garner enough support to pass.
The efforts required for the zoo to charge an entry fee to visitors turned out to be financially counterproductive. It costs more to carry out the task than the zoo made from the fees, according to city staff.
Two of the council’s 10 members were absent from the May 11 council meeting when the resolution was presented. Resolutions require six votes and Resolution 23-21 only received five approval votes and three votes against it.
Councilors who were in favor of removing the fees said a free zoo would allow families that can't afford the cost of the entry fees to enjoy the zoo. Some supporters of the new resolution also noted that the earlier resolutions were established to make the zoo and some other city departments, specifically those that provide experiences and things to do, shouldn't have been forced to recover substantial amounts of operating costs because it's an unattainable goal for services meant to enrich the lives of residents.
Those councilors who opposed removing the fees said paying to enter the zoo was a way to ensure visitors value the facility and its many offerings. Free entry has sometimes resulted in the animals and staff being shown a lack of respect and, sometimes, even caused some dangerous situations.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand, who also chairs the Legal Committee, reminded staff about a zoo employee who told councilors they need police patrols in the area at night.
The lack of police presence makes these workers unsafe because intruders have been known to make their way into the facility after hours. Heldenbrand said that needs to happen.
There will be a heavier reliance on volunteers to help with this and other city departments that offer activities and experiences to residents, said Cole and Burress.
Both men have said that the goal is to provide a city service that is more inviting and similar to what was offered to residents in the past. That would include the park area being open, with the train and carousel operating, and the fishing pond in good shape so children can enjoy using it.
And operating in a way that's not so difficult to sustain, Cole has said.
There are groups of volunteers who have expressed interest in working for the zoo and some other city departments. However, more volunteers will be welcome to help at the zoo, library, recreation centers and in a variety of other capacities.
For details about volunteer opportunities at the city, contact Kathy Lay, the city’s volunteer and outreach coordinator, by phone at 575-500-0395 or by email at k.lay@roswell-nm.gov. There is also information and an application online on the city’s website to volunteer. Visit roswell-nm.gov/1363/Volunteering.
