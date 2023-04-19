Pool mold removal should begin this week

The Roswell City Council held a special meeting Monday to continue dealing with the problem of mold in the indoor pool area of the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center.

 Terri Harber Photo

City councilors made further progress toward the city reopening the two pools at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center during a special session on Monday, where they chose Custom Construction II of Roswell to handle this project.

The company should start mold remediation work this week, said Justin Holcombe, the city’s project and facilities manager. The remediation work should take about 30 days, at a cost of $149,555.