Pool mold removal should begin this week

City councilors made further progress toward the city reopening the two pools at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center during a special session on Monday, where they chose Custom Construction II of Roswell to handle this project.
The company should start mold remediation work this week, said Justin Holcombe, the city’s project and facilities manager. The remediation work should take about 30 days, at a cost of $149,555.
Custom Construction II will initially concentrate on the bathrooms and locker room areas, as well as seal off the section of the pool that will require the most time to complete. This would be an effort to allow city staff to open the outdoor pool “as soon as possible,” according to the company’s bid.
“I know this has been weighing on people’s minds,” Holcombe told the councilors. Whenever someone has found out Holcombe works for the city, they would often ask him this question, “What do you know about the pool?”
The presence of this substance was reported by the city to the public in early February. The indoor pool was shut down immediately.
The outdoor pool was already closed for the season at that point. However, a plan to open the outdoor pool this month was halted. It was initially thought cleaning and sanitizing the bathrooms and locker areas would be satisfactory precautions to begin operating the outdoor pool, said Colette Hall, the city's recreation director. Instead, spring aquatic activities at the center were canceled.
Another concern has arisen that's related to the mold problem: The health of employees who were working in and near the indoor pool.
Mayor Timothy Jennings said “people are a little antsy” about the possibility of ill effects because of exposure to the mold. He made note of potential mold-related health issues that could affect one’s eyes, lungs and even brain in some instances.
“We need to make sure everybody gets tested” who works there, Jennings said. “That is so we don’t have further exposure or liability.”
Hall said her department is working with human resources personnel to arrange for care through New Mexico workers’ compensation Administration.
Jennings also suggested residents who regularly use the pool also get tested.
Two employees who had been working at the pool have been receiving care, said City Attorney Hess Yntema.
Hall stressed that it takes a great deal of exposure to be affected.
Councilors on Thursday chose Custom as well as Keers Remediation of Albuquerque to negotiate a multi-source award.
Holcombe told councilors that Custom Construction II not only could get started faster, but that the firm was also going to use a fairly compact scaffolding system to do the work over the water.
Keers wanted to cut a large hole into the building to gain entry to use a much larger piece of equipment.
Staff has been able to get the humidity level down to about 35%, which has turned the mold color from black to brown and is “fluffing out,” he said.
It’s thought that a partial failure of the climate control equipment in the natatorium led to the mold problem, Holcombe also said Monday.
Brandon Arnold, the owner of Custom Construction II, is a distant relative of Councilor Cristina Arnold. She said they were third cousins, but haven't met.
