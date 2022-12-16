20221215-ShawnPowell.jpg

ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell

 Submitted Photo

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell President Shawn Powell was among the presenters Thursday morning to talk about the non-capital budget funding that higher education institutions would like to receive during the 2023 legislative session.

Powell is chair of the New Mexico Association of Community Colleges. He joined with Joe Shepard, chair of the Council of Universities Presidents, and Becky Rowley, chair of the New Mexico Association of Independent Colleges, to talk to members of the state Legislative Finance Committee about the non-capital funding the state's 29 higher education institutions are seeking for the 2023-24 academic year.