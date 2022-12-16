Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell President Shawn Powell was among the presenters Thursday morning to talk about the non-capital budget funding that higher education institutions would like to receive during the 2023 legislative session.
Powell is chair of the New Mexico Association of Community Colleges. He joined with Joe Shepard, chair of the Council of Universities Presidents, and Becky Rowley, chair of the New Mexico Association of Independent Colleges, to talk to members of the state Legislative Finance Committee about the non-capital funding the state's 29 higher education institutions are seeking for the 2023-24 academic year.
On behalf of statewide institutions, Powell asked for $10 million for workforce training programs, which would be offered primarily by community colleges, and $10 million for a “high-skills contract training endowment fund” to establish long-term workforce training.
About the second request, he said, “These are non-academic programs. They would not result in academic certificates. They would not result in academic degrees. It is training that is short-term, for the most part, to meet immediate needs.”
He also requested full funding of Lottery and Opportunity Scholarships, with enough funding to allow for hardship exemptions so that students encountering difficulties could continue to receive scholarship money to complete their degrees. The exact amount of those funding requests will be calculated later once university and college enrollments can be projected better in coming weeks.
The other requests discussed by Shepard and Rowley include the following:
• $39.5 million, a 5% increase, for instructional and general (I&G) budgets, as well as money to cover inflation and increases for utilities and liability insurance;
• 10% average pay raises for faculty and employees, with some flexibility about how the increases are distributed among personel, as well as 1% increase for the retirement contributions;
• $25 million for the Technology Enhancement Fund, which provides the institutional matches needed for research grant funding;
• $10 million for the Higher Education Endowment Fund, which helps universities and colleges recruit experienced faculty;
• $8 million for campus safety equipment and technology such as license plate scanners, surveillance cameras, electronic locks, rescue equipment and firearm detection equipment;
• $6 million for mental health services for students primarily but also for emergency aid for employees;
• $3 million for “wrap around” student services such as tutoring, academic advising and assistance locating housing or food;
• $15 million outside of I&G funding for dual credit education programs for high school students;
• $25 million for infrastructure renewal such as roof repairs and pipe replacements and for integrated technology equipment; and
• $8 million for cybersecurity technology, insurance coverage and security assessments.
New Mexico Military Institute, a member of the New Mexico Association of Independent Colleges, also presented information requesting a $410,000 increase for the Knowles Scholarship to bring it up to $1.76 million. Each year, about 200 students receive the scholarships. It also asked for $525,000 more for athletics transportation, to bring the annual funding to $850,000.
A capital project request was for more money for ongoing efforts to renovate barrack restrooms, known as sink rooms. NMMI has completed or is in the process of finishing 15 sink room renovations and needs to do 30 more at an estimated cost of $9.17 million or $305,562 per room if funding is received for 2023.