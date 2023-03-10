Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge has issued a notification that this afternoon weather conditions are forecasted to be within established parameters to conduct a prescribed burn today on Wildlife Refuge land. Chaves County residents may see smoke in the area. Anyone with questions can contact Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge directly at (575) 244-6256.
breaking
Prescribed burn today at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge
Tags
Clarke Condé
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today