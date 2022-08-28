Police responded to a walk-in at the Roswell Police Department Aug. 19 at 8:08 a.m. Prescription drugs with a combined value of $10,000 were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Mario Vigil was charged Aug. 22 at 12:03 a.m. with shooting at a dwelling, occupied building, or from a motor vehicle while in the 300 block of West Albuquerque Street.
Macy Stotts was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited, Aug. 22 at 4:14 a.m. while in the 1100 block of West Deming Street.
Matthew Palmer was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited, Aug. 24 at 12:36 a.m. while in the 1000 block of South Lea Avenue.
Arson/criminal damage
Officers responded Aug. 20 at 1:43 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 700 block of East 3rd Street. A 1998 Ford reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
Officers were dispatched Aug. 21 at 7:43 a.m. to the zero block of Riverside Drive in response to a criminal damage call. A 2005 Mercury reportedly sustained $250 in damages.
Police responded Aug. 24 at 2:50 p.m. to a criminal damage call at an 1100 block of North Washington Avenue address. A wall and AC unit with a combined value of $3,000 were reported damaged.
A $400 window was reported damaged Aug. 24 at 9:21 p.m. at a 200 block of West 3rd Street address.
A $525 glass door was reported damaged Aug. 25 during a 12:08 a.m. criminal damage call in the 300 block of North Richardson Avenue
Police were dispatched Aug. 25 at 8:45 a.m., to the 500 block of Brasher Road in reference to a criminal damage call. A 1990 Chevy was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
A 2003 Chevy was reported stolen Aug. 19 at 4:40 p.m. from a 100 Robins Drive address.
The following items were reported stolen Aug. 20 at 7:28 a.m. from a 2800 block of West 2nd Street location: a $160 phone charger; $60 Ocarina flute; $130 backpack; $35 hat; and a National Parks passport.
Officers were dispatched Aug. 20 at 7:33 p.m. to a report of a burglary forced entry in the 1000 block of West Princeton Drive. Some $2,000 worth of jewelry and a $500 television were reported stolen. A $400 back door and $100 gate were reported damaged.
A $3,750 trailer was reported stolen Aug. 21 at 9:20 a.m. from a 900 block of East College Boulevard address.
Police responded to a larceny call Aug. 20 at 3:19 p.m. at an 800 block of North Main Street location. A $320 handgun was reported stolen.
