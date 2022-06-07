Chaves County voters can cast ballots at one of 12 polling sites Tuesday as Primary Election voting concludes.
All polling locations will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city of Roswell bus service, Roswell Transit, will provide free rides to and from a bus stop closest to a voting site.
Nine polling sites are in Roswell. They are at the Roswell Mall, 4501 N. Main St.; Central Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Country Club Road; West Country Club Church of Christ, 700 W. Country Club Road; Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. or 100 W. 11th St.; Boys and Girls Club, 201 S. Garden Ave.; New Mexico Game and Fish Administrative Center, 1615 W. College Blvd.; East Grand Plains Elementary School, 3773 E. Grand Plains Road; Chaves County Clerk’s Office, 1 St. Mary’s Place; and Church on the Move, 901 W. Brasher Road.
The other three locations in Chaves County are the Dexter Consolidated School District Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave., Dexter; the Hagerman JOY Center, 503 E. Argyle St., Hagerman; and Lake Arthur Schools, 700 Broadway St., Lake Arthur.
Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. as well. Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller recommended that people who have yet to mail or deliver them drop them off at the Clerk’s Office in the Chaves County Administrative Center, which also has a drive-up window. But she said the ballots also can be dropped off at any polling site.
To vote, people must be registered with one of the three largest parties in New Mexico — Republican, Democratic or Libertarian. If a new voter, a person can register at a polling site. If they are not registered with a major party, they can update their registration to switch to one of the three major parties. Fuller recommended that people bring a driver’s license for those actions.
As of Monday afternoon, 2,986 Chaves County residents had voted during the early voting period that started May 10 and ended Saturday evening. That is about 11% of total eligible voters. The voters included 2,438 Republicans, 537 Democrats and 11 Libertarians.
On the ballots is one contested local race for Chaves County Magistrate Judge, Division 2, with Republican candidates James Mason and Nicole Rogers. But also being decided today are the primary winners for governor and lieutenant governor, three U.S. congressional representatives, several other statewide offices, state representatives and judges, and other uncontested local races.
More information for voters is available at a Secretary of State website, nmvote.org, or by calling the Chaves County Clerk’s Office at 575-624-6614.