Democrats, Libertarians and Republicans have their first chance to vote for their preferred candidates in the 2022 Primary Election when early voting starts here on Tuesday.
New Mexico voters affiliated with one of these three major political parties can vote early beginning this coming week and until June 4.
For Chaves County voters, early voting will occur in Area D of the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday next week and Monday through Friday thereafter. Saturday voting will start there on May 21, with weekend hours being 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’ve been really busy the last couple of weeks getting ready, with certifying machines and getting things organized,” said Bureau of Elections Chief Casey Higgins.
Only one Chaves County-based race is contested in the 2022 primary election, but many statewide and district races have several candidates from the same party running for the same office, including for governor and three congressional seats that will represent county voters.
In New Mexico, primaries are open only to people registered with the three parties with the largest number of voters, but state law also allows same-day registration now. Still, people wanting to switch party affiliations will need to do it before Tuesday, Higgins said.
During the early voting period, same-day registration will occur only at the Chaves County Clerk’s Office in the Chaves County Administrative Center, she said.
Currently, 77.2% of the county’s registered voters have signed up with either the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian Party, according to Higgins. That’s 26,963 people affiliated with one of the major parties out of the 34,925 total voters in the area.
Of the major party voters, 17,399 people are Republicans, 9,228 are Democrats and 336 are Libertarians.
While recent elections have not seen high turnouts by local voters, Higgins and Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller continue to send out the message that voter participation matters.
“Every major party has contested races in the primary,” Fuller said. “Choosing who will represent us at the state level as well as locally is incredibly important.”
Higgins said, “Exercise your right to vote. It doesn’t take very long.”
She said concern exists that local participation will be even lower than in the 2020 primary, when, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, turnout was recorded at 40.9% of voters, or 10,715 people.
“We are actually kind of thinking that it is going to be a bit slower than the last primary, mainly because there is only one contest that has more than one candidate …. magistrate judge, division 2,” Higgins said.
Absentee ballots also will be mailed to voters starting Tuesday. That includes to registered voters in precincts 104 near Dunken and 44 near the Roosevelt County line, unless they have specifically indicated that they do not want absentee ballots, as well as anyone else who has sent in an application for an absentee ballot.
“It is way slower than the last primary,” Higgins said. “I think a couple of days ago we were at 28 requests.”
Additional early voting locations in Chaves County will open at the Roswell Mall, 4500 N. Main St., on May 21 and in Hagerman at the JOY Center, 503 E. Argyle St., on May 24.
For the Roswell Mall, voting will run until June 4, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At the Hagerman Joy Center, voting will occur until June 2, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Primary Election Day is June 7, when people can vote at one of 12 sites in the county.
Fuller added that sample ballots are available at the Clerk’s Office or online at nmvote.org.
Information about elections and voting is also available on the Clerk’s Office page of the county website, chavescounty.gov, and facebook.com/chavescountyclerk.
