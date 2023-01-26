The search for a new Roswell city manager has reached the interviewing stage.
Mayor Timothy Jennings asked a few city councilors to join him last week to interview semifinalists. “I’ve got to make sure I have some council support, too,” Jennings said Tuesday. There will be at least one more of these meetings this week. The mayor is empowered to appoint his choice for the job before the council votes on whether to approve of his choice.
Jennings said he is purposely limiting the number of elected city officials involved with these interviews to no more than four councilors along with him and some city staff members.
The public would have to be allowed to attend if the group were to include a majority of elected officials on the council. This level of privacy, Jennings said, is to allow applicants to be considered for the position without their current employers finding out about it.
“These people have jobs,” he emphasized. “This could affect them.”
There were a total of 31 applicants since the city began advertising the opening. There are currently eight applicants for the position of city manager, City Clerk Amalia Martinez noted.
Jennings said at least some of the eight applicants are either local people or residents from the surrounding area. “I’m looking for somebody who has knowledge of the city’s finances, somebody who knows Roswell and its vested interests,” he said. “I want to get this stuff cleaned up.”
Further, this person would also be someone Jennings could train to help “correct some problems at the city,” Jennings stressed.
Responsibilities of the city manager include being the chief administrator of the city, the person responsible for day-to-day operations. They will be working with an executive leadership team composed of the deputy city manager, administrative services director and public affairs director, according to the city’s website.
The city manager “implements policies and programs that are prioritized by the city council” and offers “leadership, direction, and guidance to all departments and sections of city government, while overseeing the city’s budget.”
The help wanted ad on the city’s website, states that this employee’s pay would start at nearly $161,608, with benefits. Applicants are required to have a master’s degree in public administration or a related field and five to seven years of “progressively responsible experience as manager or assistant manager” of a government entity.
Being certified by the International City/County Management Association, formerly known as the International City Manager Association and as noted in the ad, is recommended.
This person in this position is also considered to be an at-will employee who will answer to the mayor and city council.
Jennings said he plans to name his choice for the job and present the choice to the city council during the council’s next regular meeting, which would be on Feb. 9. The council meets on the second Thursday of each month.
Joe Neeb, the former city manager, submitted his resignation Nov. 10, 2022, and has about a month’s worth of accrued time remaining. He was required to provide the city with notice of his leaving at least 90 days ahead of time.
Neeb was appointed by former Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh and started work with the city in April 2017, according to earlier reporting.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
