Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings

Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings speaks during the Jan. 12 meeting of the city council.

 Terri Harber Photo

The search for a new Roswell city manager has reached the interviewing stage.

Mayor Timothy Jennings asked a few city councilors to join him last week to interview semifinalists. “I’ve got to make sure I have some council support, too,” Jennings said Tuesday. There will be at least one more of these meetings this week. The mayor is empowered to appoint his choice for the job before the council votes on whether to approve of his choice.