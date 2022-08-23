The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Forestry Division is now accepting applications for the annual Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant program. Rural fire departments that support populations of 10,000 people or less can apply for the funding, which can be used to help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire, protect firefighters, and save communities.

This year there will be more than $900,000 available through the grants, which are provided via flow-through funds from the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service. The focus is to strengthen local governments' organizational capabilities to respond to wildland fires by equipping rural fire departments with the tools, education and equipment they need.