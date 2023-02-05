The long-standing effort by a local lawmaker to put on the ballot a proposal to curb some of the governor's authority during protracted emergencies got a boost Monday when it narrowly passed out of a legislative committee.
House Joint Resolution 3 sponsored by House Minority Whip Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, passed the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee by a vote of 5 to 4.
Passage of the joint resolution came after companion legislation, House Bill 80, which mirrors the joint resolution, passed out of the same committee on an 8 to 1 vote. Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, provided the dissenting vote.
Albuquerque Democratic Reps. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, Charlotte Little and Janelle Anyanonu all supported House Bill 80, but on Monday joined Chasey to vote down the resolution.
The joint resolution would place a proposed state constitutional amendment on the ballot that would restrict the length of any state emergency declaration or public health order issued by a governor to 90 days.
For such an order to be extended, the governor would have to call the legislature into a special session where a 60-day extension of the emergency would be granted unless, three-fifths of the members of both legislative chambers voted to rescind, amend or suspend the emergency.
The emergency declaration would automatically end after 60 days unless the governor requests another extension and calls lawmakers back into another special session. Unlike House Bill 80, where only a simple majority in both chambers would be needed to alter a governor's emergency order, the proposed constitutional amendment would need the support of at least three-fifths of lawmakers in both the New Mexico House of Representatives and Senate.
Nibert and other backers of the measure say the Legislature needs to offer its input on policy related to protracted emergencies, such as that related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chasey though notes conditions were not safe enough within 90 days for lawmakers to meet in person at the Roundhouse.
She also argues that given New Mexico's all-volunteer legislature that has little power, the governor needs to be the sole authority when it comes to the health and general welfare of the state.
“I will not ever go down without a fight on this one until we have a more professional legislature,” Chasey said.
The joint resolution will next go before the House Judiciary Committee.