The governor's emergency orders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be controversial. File photo from I-40 in Albuquerque, June 3, 2020.

The long-standing effort by a local lawmaker to put on the ballot a proposal to curb some of the governor's authority during protracted emergencies got a boost Monday when it narrowly passed out of a legislative committee.

House Joint Resolution 3 sponsored by House Minority Whip Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, passed the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee by a vote of 5 to 4.