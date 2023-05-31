Brayan Parra

The District Attorney's Office for New Mexico 5th Judicial District on Tuesday filed a motion to keep a man incarcerated for allegedly sexually assaulting and battering his pregnant girlfriend and threatening the woman’s three-year-old son with a knife.

Prosecutors in their motion state that while Bryan Parra, 23, of Roswell, does not have a substantial criminal history, the severity of the offenses are causes for concern.