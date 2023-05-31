The District Attorney's Office for New Mexico 5th Judicial District on Tuesday filed a motion to keep a man incarcerated for allegedly sexually assaulting and battering his pregnant girlfriend and threatening the woman’s three-year-old son with a knife.
Prosecutors in their motion state that while Bryan Parra, 23, of Roswell, does not have a substantial criminal history, the severity of the offenses are causes for concern.
“These crimes are of the most serious due to the fragile nature of the victim being pregnant and a small child that cannot talk or defend themselves. Further, the narcotics use of the defendant poses a substantial risk,” Assistant District Attorney Renee Broberg said in the motion.
She added the incident shows he has no regard for his own family, let alone any member of the community and represents a possible flight risk.
No date has been set for a hearing on the motion. No name of an attorney representing Parra was named in electronic court records Tuesday who could be reached for comment before press time.
Parra was arrested early Thursday on charges of criminal sexual penetration, aggravated assault against a household member, aggravated battery against a household member, interference with communications and aggravated assault, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Police received a call at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday from a 900 block of North Atkinson Street apartment from a woman speaking Spanish, as a man could be heard in the background saying he was going to kill her. The woman advised she and her son were unable to leave their current location.
“The calling party stated the male had them in the living room and they weren't able to go anywhere and that he knew she was on the phone with 911,” court records state. The call was then disconnected.
Parra was gone by the time police reached the scene. The alleged victim, who was seven months pregnant, sustained bruises, scratches and cuts to her face, legs and hands.
Court records indicate the alleged victim said the incident began at about 11 p.m. when she and Parra arrived at the apartment with her 3-year-old son. The woman said Parra was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time.
The alleged victim told police the beating began after she refused to engage in sexual activity or watch adult movies with Parra. He then reportedly raped her, strangled her three times, and accused her of being unfaithful to him.
Later, he allegedly put a knife to the woman's stomach and at one point put a knife to her son. That is when she said she called 911. The call ended, the woman said, when Parra took the phone away from her.
Parra fled the house on foot before police arrived. Less than an hour after police left the apartment, a patrol officer in the area witnessed Parra enter the apartment. He was subsequently detained.
When questioned by police, court records indicate, Parra told investigators he and the alleged victim were having issues related to jealousy exhibited by the woman.
Parra told police they were arguing when they got home. He claimed he was going to leave the apartment, but that the woman threatened him with a knife. Parra said he then hit the woman once in the head and pushed her away when she came at him with a knife. Court records indicate Parra denied having struck or hurt her any other times, and that she had tried to stab herself in the hand.
He explained to investigators that he left the apartment before police arrived because he knew he would get in trouble.
