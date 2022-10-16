County residents have another chance this week to view a component of local election security and readiness efforts when the Chaves County Clerk's Office and its Bureau of Elections certify voting machines and systems for absentee voting and Election Day.
“It will take most of the day, we expect,” said County Clerk Cindy Fuller, explaining the checks and tests will involve four machines for absentee voting and 22 of the tabulators for Election Day on Nov. 8.
Voting systems certification in Chaves County is open to the public. A previous certification for seven Dominion machines used for early voting occurred Sept. 29, with three observers.
The upcoming certification will occur Monday starting at 9 a.m. in Area D of the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Fuller said that once again the local leadership for major political parties have been explicitly invited to the certification.
In recent months, some county residents have appeared at Chaves County Board of Commissioner meetings raising questions about the Dominion 5.4 hardware and software used in the county and in most of the state. A few have asked commissioners, who also make up the county elections canvassing board, to take action to prevent the tabulators and their related equipment and software from being used for the 2022 General Election.
One of the issues is a contention that the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office did not certify the machines as required by state law. But Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and her office staff have repeatedly stated that the information is inaccurate, including in a filing with a state Supreme Court, where the issue has been raised and is pending.
The Secretary of State has said she has complied with all state and federal laws and that the Dominion machines have proven to be "accurate and reliable" in pre-election testing as well as post-election checks and recounts conducted during the past five years.
The Secretary of State office has posted an August 2021 letter concerning the Dominion systems recertification following tests and inspections, which indicates the unanimous approval of recertification by the state Voting System Certification Committee.
Questioning the security and functionality of the machines became a national issue during and following the 2020 presidential elections, part of an effort by then-President Donald Trump and his supporters to back up the disproven claim that the election was stolen.
The county certification process includes many steps. Among those are testing the accessibility features and running different types of ballots through the machines to ensure that they reject ballots not from the current election. They also test that the ballots are counted accurately, with results already provided by the state, but with county staff auditing a race or two themselves as an additional quality-control measure.
The process also checks that vote counts produced by tabulators match the state counts and are the same as the reports printed form a separate computer using the discs from the tabulators that store the data.
Early voting started Oct. 11, with Fuller indicating that her office expected 900 people to have voted by the end of Friday. Requests for absentee ballots also were accepted starting Tuesday, and Fuller said about 1,000 have been received so far.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
