County residents have another chance this week to view a component of local election security and readiness efforts when the Chaves County Clerk's Office and its Bureau of Elections certify voting machines and systems for absentee voting and Election Day.

“It will take most of the day, we expect,” said County Clerk Cindy Fuller, explaining the checks and tests will involve four machines for absentee voting and 22 of the tabulators for Election Day on Nov. 8.