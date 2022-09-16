Community development is the topic of the City of Roswell’s second public forum in its ongoing series. The forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Roswell Convention Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will also be accessible on the city’s YouTube channel.
The forum will be hosted by Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews. Presentations will be made and questions answered by a panel of Community Development Director Kevin Maevers, Code Enforcement Supervisor Toby Franco, and Todd Verciglio of the Real Property Division.
In order to keep the forum to the scheduled one hour, citizens are asked to submit questions and input prior to the forum by going online at surveymonkey.com/r/publicforumcommunitydevelopment22. If additional questions come up during the forum and time does not allow for answers to be provided at that time, the questions will be noted and answers provided as soon as possible in the days following the forum.
To watch the forum on the city’s YouTube channel, people can visit the city website, roswell-nm.gov, click on the “Live Stream” button and then select the YouTube link.