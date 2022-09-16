Community development is the topic of the City of Roswell’s second public forum in its ongoing series. The forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Roswell Convention Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will also be accessible on the city’s YouTube channel.

The forum will be hosted by Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews. Presentations will be made and questions answered by a panel of Community Development Director Kevin Maevers, Code Enforcement Supervisor Toby Franco, and Todd Verciglio of the Real Property Division.